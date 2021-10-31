Peterborough vs Huddersfield prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

Peterborough host Huddersfield at the Weston Homes Stadium in the EFL Championship on Tuesday, with both sides having contrasting seasons so far.

Peterborough have been disappointing this season. Darren Ferguson's side have lost six of their last 10 league games and are currently 20th in the table. The Posh will look to turn things around with a win against Huddersfield in midweek.

Huddersfield, on the other hand, are currently fifth in the league. Carlos Corberan's side have been inconsistent and have not been able to string together successive wins this campaign. They will know that this is a great opportunity to climb up the table with a win against Peterborough on Tuesday.

Both sides will want to win the game for different reasons and that should make Tuesday's fixture an interesting matchup.

Peterborough vs Huddersfield Head-to-Head

Peterborough have slightly edged the recent head-to-head record between the two sides, having won two of their last five meetings, with Huddersfield winning only one.

The two sides played out a 2-2 draw the last time they met back in April 2013.

Peterborough Form Guide: L-L-W-W-L

Huddersfield Form Guide: D-W-D-L-W

Peterborough vs Huddersfield Team News

Marriott will be a huge a miss for Peterborough

Peterborough

Peterborough have no new injury worries following their 3-0 loss against Swansea last time out. Joel Randall, Jack Marriott and Ricky-Jade Jones are all still out injured.

Injured: Joel Randall, Jack Marriott, Ricky-Jade Jones

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Huddersfield

Huddersfield will have a host of players missing for the game on Tuesday. Alex Vallejo, Pipa, Jordan Rhodes, Ryan Schofield and Aaron Rowe are all still unavailable due to injury.

Injured: Alex Vallejo, Pipa, Jordan Rhodes, Ryan Schofield, Aaron Rowe

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Peterborough vs Huddersfield Predicted XI

Peterborough Predicted XI (3-5-2): David Cornell; Mark Beevers, Ronnie Edwards, Nathan Thompson; Harrison Burrows, Jack Taylor, Oliver Norburn, Jorge Grant, Joe Ward; Siriki Dembele, Sammie Szmodics

Huddersfield Predicted XI (3-4-3): Lee Nicholls; Levi Colwill, Tom Lees, Matthew Pearson; Harry Toffolo, Lewis O'Brien, Jonathan Hogg, Sorba Thomas; Duane Holmes, Danel Sinani, Danny Ward

Peterborough vs Huddersfield Prediction

It is hard to see Peterborough picking up any points from this game given the form that the two sides are in. Huddersfield should be confident of getting the win heading into the fixture.

We predict Huddersfield will win the game comfortably.

Prediction: Peterborough 0-2 Huddersfield

