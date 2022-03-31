Peterborough vs Middlesbrough prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

Peterborough will host Middlesbrough at the ABAX Stadium in the EFL Championship on Saturday, looking to build on their last victory.

The Posh ended their 15-game winless run in the league with a 3-1 defeat of QPR before heading into the international break. That got them off the bottom of the standings, but they remain in 23rd place with 26 points, seven off the safe zone.

The Boro, meanwhile, are up to seventh, just two points off the promotion playoffs zone, but have struggled for consistency. Chris Wilder's team haven't won consecutive games since the start of the year, when they enjoyed a four-game winning run.

Peterborough vs Middlesbrough Head-To-Head

There have been 20 clashes between the two teams, with Middlesbrough winning exactly half of them. Peterborough have beaten them only twice, one of them coming in February 1994.

Peterborough United @theposh Peterborough United Assistant Manager Cliff Byrne sits down to speak to Posh+ to discus settling in a Posh, working with Grant McCann and demanding standards from the players.



#pufc Peterborough United Assistant Manager Cliff Byrne sits down to speak to Posh+ to discus settling in a Posh, working with Grant McCann and demanding standards from the players. 🎥 Peterborough United Assistant Manager Cliff Byrne sits down to speak to Posh+ to discus settling in a Posh, working with Grant McCann and demanding standards from the players.#pufc

Peterborough Form Guide (all competitions): W-L-D-D-L.

Middlesbrough Form Guide (all competitions): L-W-D-L-W.

Peterborough vs Middlesbrough Team News

Peterborough

The Posh were dealt a huge injury blow recently when their captain Oliver Norburn went off while playing for Grenada this week. The club is now awaiting an update from the Grenada medical team while fearing they could be without their talismanic captain for the relegation run-in.

Jorge Grant could come in for him on Saturday, with the rest of the XI likely to remain the same. The attacking duo of Jack Marriott and Jonson Clarke-Harris have accounted for seven of their last eight goals in the league.

Injured: Oliver Norburn.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Middlesbrough

Folarin Balogun fired a blank against Chelsea when handed a start. However, his international goals with England's youth team will have given manager Chris Wilder some food for thought.

Duncan Watmore is gunning to return to the XI, while top-scorer Andraz Sporar is another option for Wilder in attack.

Injured: None.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Peterborough vs Middlesbrough Predicted XIs

Peterborough (3-4-1-2): David Cornell; Josh Knight, Ronnie Edwards, Frankie Kent; Joe Ward, Jorge Grant, Joe Taylor, Bali Mumba; Sammie Szmodics; Jonson Clarke-Harris, Jack Marriott.

Middlesbrough (4-3-3): Joe Lumley; Lee Peltier, Anfernee Dijksteel, Paddy McNair, Marc Bola; Matt Crooks, Marcus Tavernier, Jonny Howson; Duncan Watmore, Andraz Sporar, Toyosi Olusanya.

$1,000 Risk-Free Bet at BetMGM SB

Peterborough vs Middlesbrough Prediction

Peterborough cut themselves some slack with a victory in their last game. However, Middlesbrough are a better team than them and should come away with all three points.

Prediction: Peterborough 1-2 Middlesbrough.

Edited by Bhargav