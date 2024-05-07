Peterborough vs Oxford United Prediction and Betting Tips | 7th May 2024

Peterborough host Oxford United at the ABAX Stadium on Wednesday for the second leg of their Football League One promotion playoffs, looking to overturn a narrow deficit. Last week, Oxford beat them 1-0 at home, as Elliott Moore scored the only goal of the game in the 53rd minute for the Yellows.

Now, a draw would be enough for them to seal their promotion to the Championship, but it is the narrowest of advantages, and Peterborough will feel they still have a chance.

With 84 points from 46 games, the Posh finished in fourth position in the league season, one place above Oxford, who accrued seven fewer points. Relegated from the second division in 2022, the Cambridgeshire outfit are looking to return to the competition after two years.

On the other hand, Oxford have not played in the second division since the 1998-99 season, and need only a draw to end that long wait. Promotion would also mark their debut in the EFL Championship, since it was rebranded in the 2004-05 season.

Peterborough vs Oxford United Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 46 clashes between the sides in the past, with Oxford United winning 21 times over Peterborough and losing on 16 occasions.

Oxford United are looking to win their third consecutive encounter with Peterborough, having beaten them twice this season (5-0 in the league phase and 1-0 in the first leg of the promotion playoffs).

Peterborough have failed to score in three of their last four clashes with Oxford United

Oxford United haven't scored in their last four visits to Peterborough while conceding nine goals.

Peterborough are looking to reach the Championship for the first time since 2022, whereas Oxford United haven't played in the second division in 25 years.

Oxford United haven't won away to Peterborough since September 2017 (a 4-1 win in League One).

Peterborough vs Oxford United Prediction

Peterborough will come flying out of the blocks in this match in an effort to overturn the deficit. They will be banking on their positive record against Oxford on home turf.

The Yellows cannot afford to sit deep given their narrow advantage, but could still be exploited at the back, as they will be playing at one of their toughest venues. We expect Peterborough to triumph in this second leg.

Prediction: Peterborough 2-0 Oxford United

Peterborough vs Oxford United Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Peterborough to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No