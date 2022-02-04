Peterborough vs QPR prediction, preview, team news and more | FA Cup 2021-22

Peterborough host QPR at the Weston Homes Stadium in the fourth round of the FA Cup on Saturday, with both sides having contrasting seasons so far.

Peterborough have been woeful this season. Darren Ferguson's side are currently 22nd in the EFL Championship and have lost three of their last five games across all competitions. They will hope to turn things around with a win against QPR on Saturday.

QPR, on the other hand, have been flying of late. Mark Warburton's side are currently on a seven-game unbeaten streak across all competitions and will be going into the game off the back of a 4-0 win against Reading last time out. They should be confident of winning the game against Peterborough on Saturday.

Both sides will be looking to progress to the next round of the competition and that should make for an interesting matchup.

Peterborough vs QPR Head-to-Head

Peterborough have slightly edged the recent head-to-head record between the two sides, having won three of their last five meetings, with QPR winning only one.

Peterborough came away as 2-1 winners in their league fixture earlier this season. Goals from Harrison Burrows and Siriki Dembele were enough to secure the victory after Ilias Chair gave QPR the lead on the night.

Peterborough Form Guide: W-L-L-D-L

QPR Form Guide: D-W-W-D-W

Peterborough vs QPR Team News

Chair will be a huge miss for QPR

Peterborough

Peterborough have no new injury worries following their 2-0 loss against Sheffield United last time out. Dan Butler is out for the season due to a cruciate ligament injury.

Injured: Dan Butler

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

QPR

QPR will have a few players missing for the game on Saturday. Andre Gray, Ilias Chair and Seny Dieng are currently away on international duty with their respective nations. Meanwhile, Sam McCallum should make his return to the squad from injury.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Andre Gray, Ilias Chair, Seny Dieng

Peterborough vs QPR Predicted XI

Peterborough Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Steven-Andreas Benda; Josh Knight, Nathan Thompson, Frankie Kent; Joe Tomlinson, Jorge Grant, Jeando Fuchs, Bali Mumba; Kwame Poku; Jack Marriott, Jonson Clarke-Harris

QPR Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): David Marshall; Yoann Barbet, Jimmy Dunne, Rob Dickie; Lee Wallace, Stefan Johansen, Sam Field, Albert Adomah; Chris Willock, Luke Amos; Lyndon Dykes

Peterborough vs QPR Prediction

QPR should have no problem getting past Peterborough given the form that the two sides are in.

We predict QPR will win the game comfortably.

Prediction: Peterborough 0-2 QPR

