Peterborough vs Stoke City prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

Peterborough host Stoke City at the ABAX Stadium in the EFL Championship on Saturday, looking to end their 13-game winless run.

The Posh are at the bottom of the standings with just five wins and 22 points from 35 games, with relegation almost certain.

It's been a season to forget for the side and they need a miraculous upturn in form to avoid dropping into the third tier.

Stoke haven't covered themselves in glory either, sitting in 15th position and winless in their last six games.

It was a farcry from their flying start to the campaign when the Potters went their opening four games unbeaten, winning thrice.

They were among the early promotion contenders but it didn't take long for their form to go off the rails and they are currently on their worst run of the season.

Peterborough vs Stoke City Head-To-Head

Stoke are unbeaten in nine previous clashes with Peterborough, winning six times.

The November reverse also ended in a 2-0 victory for the Potters.

This is Stoke's first league visit to Peterborough since June 2002.

Peterborough Form Guide (all competitions): L-L-L-L-D

Stoke City Form Guide (all competitions): L-L-L-L-D

Peterborough vs Stoke City Team News

Peterborough

The Posh are winless in nine consecutive games and head coach Grant McCann may want to shake things up a little.

Sammie Szmodics, Ricky-Jade Jones and Joe Taylor could all come into the starting XI.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Stoke City

The Potters have Morgan Fox available after serving his suspension and he is likely to slot right back in defense, while Ben Wilmot is gunning for a recall too.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Peterborough vs Stoke City Predicted XI

Peterborough (3-4-1-2): David Cornell; Ronnie Edwards, Josh Knight, Frankie Kent; Joe Ward, Jack Taylor, Oliver Norburn, Harrison Burrows; Jeando Fuchs; Jonson Clarke-Harris, Jack Marriott.

Stoke City (3-4-3): Jack Bonham; Taylor Harwood-Bellis, Phil Jagielka, Morgan Fox; Demeaco Duhaney, Joe Allen, Lewis Baker, Josh Tymon; Tyrese Campbell, Steven Fletcher, Jaden Philogene-Bidace.

Peterborough vs Stoke City Prediction

Neither side are in good shape right now and both enter the contest on the back of a long winless run in the league.

However, the Posh have been really poor all season, winning only five times and have the worst defensive record in the league.

As they're likely to play to avoid another defeat, it could give the Potters the initiative here.

Prediction: Peterborough 1-2 Stoke City

