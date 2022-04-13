Petro de Luanda vs Mamelodi Sundowns prediction, preview, team news and more | CAF Champions League 2021-22 

Petro de Luanda and Mamelodi Sundowns will square off in the first leg of the CAF Champions League quarterfinal tie on Saturday.

The home side come into the game off a routine 3-0 away victory over Sporting de Cabinda in the Angolan Girabola on Saturday. The Sundowns, meanwhile, ran riot in a 6-0 home win over Golden Arrows in the South African Premier Soccer League on Tuesday. Peter Shalulile scored a hat-trick to inspire the rout.

The South African champions secured their spot in the knockout rounds by finishing ahead of Al Ahly in Group A. Petro Atletico, meanwhile, finished second in Group D, four points behind table toppers Wydad Casablanca.

Petro de Luanda vs Mamelodi Sundowns Head-to-Head

Mamelodi Sundowns were victorious in two of their four previous clashes with Petro de Luanda. One game ended in a share of the spoils, while Saturday's hosts have one win to their name.

In their most recent meeting in January 2020, the two teams could not be separated in a 2-2 draw. Sundowns are on an impressive streak, winning their last seven games. Petro de Luanda, meanwhile, have managed just two wins from their last five outings across competitions.

Petro de Luanda form guide (all competitions): W-D-L-D-W.

Mamelodi Sundowns form guide (all competitions): W-W-W-W-W.

Petro de Luanda vs Mamelodi Sundowns Team News

Petro de Luanda

There are no known injuries or suspension concerns for the home team to worry about.

Injuries: None.

Doubtful: None.

Suspension: None.

Unavailable: None.

Mamelodi Sundowns

Rivaldo Coetzee, Sphelele Mkhulise and Thapelo Morena are unavailable due to injury. Mosa Lebusa has made his return from injury, but his defensive partner Brian Onyango is suspended.

Injuries: Rivaldo Coetzee, Sphelele Mkhulise, Thapelo Morena.

Doubtful: None.

Suspension: Brian Onyango.

Unavailable: None.

Petro de Luanda vs Mamelodi Sundowns Predicted XIs

Petro de Luanda (4-4-2): Wellington (GK); Pedro Francisco, Quinito, Pedro Pinto, Diogenes; Jaredi, Pedro Pessoa, Willian Soares, Job; Adriano Duarte, Tiago Azulao.

Mamelodi Sundowns (3-5-2): Kennedy Mweene (GK); Lyle Lakay, Mosa Lebusa, Rushine De Reuck; Aubrey Modiba, Bradley Ralani, Andile Jali, Thabiso Kutumela, Khuliso Mudao; Themba Zwane, Peter Shalulile.

Petro de Luanda vs Mamelodi Sundowns Prediction

Mamelodi Sundowns are favourites to win, and their displays in the tournament so far mean they are among the frontrunners to go all the way.

Petro de Luanda, meanwhile, are not as accomplished as their visitors, although home support could give them an edge. Nevertheless, Sundowns should claim a comfortable victory.

Prediction: Petro de Luanda 0-2 Mamelodi Sundowns.

