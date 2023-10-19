Petro Luanda vs Mamelodi Sundowns Prediction and Betting Tips | October 21, 2023

Petro Luanda host Mamelodi Sundowns at the Estadio 11 de Novembro in the African Football League on Saturday (October 21).

Both teams are among the eight selected for the inaugural edition of the African Football League – a new annual club competition organised by the CAF. The tournament will kick off in the quarterfinal stage in a home-and-away format. Petro Luanda were invited to join after clinching the 2022-23 Girabola - the Angolan top flight.

Os Tricolores have been in the form of their lives, losing once in 10 games. They're coming off four straight wins across competitions, including the CAF Champions League. The Angolan champions have qualified for the group stage after beating Mozambican side UD Songo 5-2 on aggregate.

Mamelodi, meanwhile, made the list courtesy of their success in the 2022-23 Premier Soccer League – their seventh straight top-flight title. They have also qualified for the CAF Champions League group stage after seeing off Bumamuru of Burundi 6-0. Their last meeting with Petro ended in a 1-1 draw.

Masandawana’s incredible 24-game unbeaten run came to a halt when they were knocked out of the MTN 8 by the Orlando Pirates earlier this month. Mamelodi head into the game off consecutive losses on the road. However, they boast two wins and one draw in their last five trips.

Petro Luanda vs Mamelodi Sundowns Preview Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Petro have won once, drawn twice and lost once in their last four games against Sundowns.

The hosts have won four times and drawn once in their last five home games.

Petro have scored 10 goals and conceded four in their last five games.

Sundowns have won twice, drawn once and lost twice in their last five away outings.

Petro have won their last five games, while Sundowns have won thrice and lost twice in the same period.

Form Guide: Petro: W-W-W-W-W; Sundowns: L-L-W-W-W

Petro Luanda vs Mamelodi Sundowns Prediction

Tiago Azulao happens to be Petro’s hottest player. He scored 20 top-flight goals last season to end as the league’s top scorer. The Angolan side will hope to make the most of their home advantage and claim a comfortable lead ahead of a tricky return leg.

Sundowns, meanwhile, also boast an awesome goalscorer in Peter Shalulile. The Namibia international topped the 2022-23 Premier Soccer League with 12 goals and will eye a good start in this competition.

Petro, though, come in as the favourites due to their home advantage.

Prediction: Petro 2-1 Sundowns

Petro Luanda vs Mamelodi Sundowns Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Petro Luanda

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Petro Luanda to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Mamelodi Sundowns to score - Yes