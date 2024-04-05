Petro Luanda vs TP Mazembe Prediction and Betting Tips | April 6th 2024 

Petro Luanda welcome TP Mazembe to Estadio 11 de Novembro for the second leg of their CAF Champions League quarter-final tie on Saturday (April 6th).

The tie is still firmly in the balance, with the first leg having ended in a goalless stalemate in Lubumbashi last week.

TP Mazembe dominated for most of the first leg in front of their own fans but failed to make the pressure and home advantage count. Les Corbeaux had a total of 28 shots in the game and a 1.7 XG compared to their visitors' two shots and 0.08 XG.

However, a combination of profiligacy in front of goal and Petro's defensive solidity ensured that the Angolan club's goal remained unbreached.

Both sides will resume hostilities this weekend and the winner of this tie will face either Simba or Al Ahly in the last four.

Petro Luanda vs TP Mazembe Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the fourth meeting between the two sides. Mazembe have two wins to their name while their most recent clash ended level.

Petro Luanda are unbeaten in 22 games across competitions, winning 14.

Five of TP Mazambe's last six away games (excluding the awarded victory over Dauphins Noirs) have seen one side fail to find the back of the net.

Nine of Petro's last 10 competitive games have seen them keep a clean sheet.

Mazembe have lost just one of their last 11 competitive games, winning eight.

Petro Luanda vs TP Mazembe Prediction

Petro Luanda kept their five-month unbeaten run going with a gritty display in the first leg. Alexandre Santos went to Congo DR with a gameplan and his players executed it to perfection with a defensive masterclass against one of the continent's powerhouses.

However, they will have to be considerably more adventurous at home if they are to advance to a third CAF Champions League semi-final.

TP Mazembe were the favorites in this tie but their failure to win the first leg has left them in danger of being eliminated in the last eight.

Petro Luanda's unbeaten run means they will be confident of advancing to the next round. We are backing Os Petrolíferos to claim a narrow win and clean sheet.

Prediction: Petro Luanda 1-0 TP Mazembe

Petro Luanda vs TP Mazembe Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Petro Luanda to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - First half result: Draw