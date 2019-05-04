PFA Team of the Year: Top 5 Players with the most nominations

Virgil Van Dijk with the Player of The Year Award

The PFA announced the Premier League team of the Year 2019 recently, where Manchester City and Liverpool players dominated the list, while Manchester United playmaker Paul Pogba was the lone player outside the top two.

The PFA Team of the Year has been a regular feature of the English Football League ever since the 1973-74 season with the winners being voted for by the other players in their respective divisions.

Ever since the inception of the Premier League in 1992, Manchester United has dominated the Team with 80 players representing the club in 26 seasons followed by Arsenal with 40 and Chelsea with 37.

Let's take a look at the players with the most nominations in the PFA Team of the Year in the Premier League Era (ranked from down to top).

Gary Neville - 6

Gary Neville

As mentioned before, Manchester United has dominated the PFA Team of the Year player statistics and it is no surprise that the first player to be mentioned in this list is a Red Devil.

Gary Neville was part of the famous Class of '92 of Manchester United that went on to become the backbone of the Manchester United Premier League dominance. The right-back started and ended his career with the Red side of Manchester in a career spanning 19 long years.

The former England international made his Premier League debut in 1993 but only became a regular the next year after the injury to Paul Parker opened his doors. The full-back proved to be an indisposable asset to the squad the year when Manchester United won the league ''with kids'' while notching up his first PFA appearance in 1995/96 season.

The following three years saw Gary Neville cement his position as the best right back in the league with three more nominations to the team. It took Neville 6 years to get his 5th nomination in 2005 before making it 6 in 2007.

Gary Neville will forever remain one of the best right back to have played in the league while giving his all to his boyhood club Manchester United.

Gary Neville has 400 appearances to his name along with 8 Premier League winners medals.

Gary Neville (1995-96, 1996-97, 1997-98, 1998-99, 1999-00, 2005-06, 2007-08).

