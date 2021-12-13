Vladimir Fedotov and the Rise of PFC Sochi

The rise of PFC Sochi has been no less than astonishing and one man who deserves the most credit is none other than their head coach, Vladimir Fedotov.

The relocation of FC Dynamo Saint Petersburg to Sochi in June 2018 led to the emergence of the latest professional club in Russia - Professional Football Club Sochi. Dynamo Saint Petersburg was the third club from Saint Petersburg and played the 2017-18 season in the Russian third division.

Since its rebranding, the club has only gone forward. Sochi secured qualification to the second division the following season and went one step ahead by qualifying for the Russian Premier League in 2019.

As expected, the start to top-flight football was not easy. The club picked up just two wins from their opening 12 games, which eventually led to the dismissal of coach Alexander Tochilin, the former Dynamo Moscow defender.

Tochilin's dismissal led to the arrival of Vladimir Fedotov - the man who in subsequent years took the club to unforeseeable heights.

Start of the Fedotov Reign - A Period of Entertaining Football

Until that period, PFC Sochi was no different than any other newly-promoted side that predominantly played defensive low-block football. Under Tochilin, Sochi played with a back five and a target man up top. Sochi scored a combined six goals in their opening twelve matches.

Fedotov's arrival signaled a change in style.

They moved from a back five to a back four and a modern 4-3-3 formation. Results improved after the winter break as they started destroying heavyweights in the division - Krasnodar and Dynamo Moscow by huge margins. They registered a 4-1 win over Krasnodar in February 2020.

The deployment of former Zenit star Dimitry Poloz as a supporting striker was instrumental in the club's change in fortunes. Christian Noboa was roped into the first-team as an attacking midfielder as well. The club that was languishing at the bottom of the table at the time of Fedotov's arrival finished 12th that season, higher than the likes of Akhmat Grozny.

Fedotov's Second Season- An European Finish

It all began with some shrewd business in the transfer market. Fedotov managed to rope in some of the top free agents in Russia - Ivelin Popov and Arthur Yusupov. Popov was a super-substitute for FC Rostov the previous season. Sochi also landed Danil Prutsev from KS Samara as a back-up for veteran Christian Noboa.

Fedotov's Sochi started slowly in the league before prospering after the winter break. Sochi barked on a five-match winning run from April 2021 that included a massive 2-1 upset against Zenit St. Petersburg. That run along with CSKA and Dynamo's dwindling fortunes' allowed them to catapult to fifth in the table. For the first time and only in their third season, they secured a place in the European Championships.

Establishing Stability in the Division

PFC Sochi has not looked back since.

The club continues to do well in the division and compete with the top clubs in Russia. Fedotov's recruitment strategy has been second to none.

Despite losing some of their key players this season, they have performed well. The arrival of Victorian Angban from FC Metz has sent a strong signal in the division regarding Sochi's title ambitions.

The club finds itself fifth in the table so far, ten points adrift of leaders Zenit St. Petersburg. This time around, expectations are higher and they might as well end up playing Champions League football next season.

