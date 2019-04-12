'Phenomenal achievement if Arsenal win Europa League,' says club legend, Grandmother stopped me from joining Bayern Munich says Arsenal Legend and more | 11 April 2019

Arsenal v S.S.C. Napoli - UEFA Europa League Quarter Final: First Leg

Hello and welcome to the Arsenal news and rumours of the day! Here are the top stories of the day surrounding the Gunners!

Arsenal legend David Seaman believes that it will that be a phenomenal achievement if Arsenal can win the Europa League

Former Arsenal and England goalkeeper David Seaman believes that it would be a phenomenal achievement if Unai Emery can guide Arsenal to their first Europa League trophy.

David Seaman, who was speaking on the UEFA Europa League Trophy Tour driven by Kia, told Omnisport,

Hopefully his luck's not run out!

I definitely want him to win [the Europa League] again. That's a great achievement on its own.

"But then to go into a new club, as big as Arsenal is, after Arsene Wenger, that would be a phenomenal achievement."

Arsenal legend Per Mertesacker reveals that his grandmother stopped him from joining Bayern Munich

German World Cup winner and present Arsenal Academy Director Per Mertesacker revealed that his grandmother stopped him from joining Bayern Munich from Hannover and instead signed for Werder Bremen.

The former defender was speaking to the Bild podcast when he opened up about this incident. Per Mertesacker said,

Back then I already was a German international and Bayern would have loved to have the complete German national team.

But Bremen with [Tim] Borowski, [Torsten] Frings, [Miroslav] Klose and [Frank] Baumann also had some German internationals, which was more attractive for me.

I still lived at home with my parents at 20/21 so the family was still close and I preferred that. And back then Bremen had the reputation for helping young players make their next step!

But maybe I didn't make the move because my granny said, 'Bayern doesn't work at all'.

She didn't like Bayern and died before I made a move. I guess she would have turned in her grave and said, 'Not with me!'

Former Arsenal head of recruitment joins Bundesliga strugglers

Former Arsenal head of recruitment Sven Mislintat has joined Bundesliga strugglers Stuttgart as their new sporting director.

The German national made a shock exit from the club after just 14 months with the Gunners, joining them from Borussia Dortmund.

Mislintat who was speaking to the media after the announcement said,

It is a huge challenge and at the same time a great honour to work for a club like VfB,” said Mislintat after his new position was confirmed.

I grew up in the environment of traditional clubs, this atmosphere is very important to me.

The talks with Wolfgang Dietrich and Thomas Hitzlsperger were extremely good and decisive for my decision for VfB.

Our joint focus is in the coming weeks on the fight for survival, of course, the look is also already on the plans for the new season.”

