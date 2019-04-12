×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

'Phenomenal achievement if Arsenal win Europa League,' says club legend, Grandmother stopped me from joining Bayern Munich says Arsenal Legend and more | 11 April 2019

Varun Nair
ANALYST
News
73   //    12 Apr 2019, 02:28 IST

Arsenal v S.S.C. Napoli - UEFA Europa League Quarter Final: First Leg
Arsenal v S.S.C. Napoli - UEFA Europa League Quarter Final: First Leg

Hello and welcome to the Arsenal news and rumours of the day! Here are the top stories of the day surrounding the Gunners! 

Arsenal legend David Seaman believes that it will that be a phenomenal achievement if Arsenal can win the Europa League

Former Arsenal and England goalkeeper David Seaman believes that it would be a phenomenal achievement if Unai Emery can guide Arsenal to their first Europa League trophy.

David Seaman, who was speaking on the UEFA Europa League Trophy Tour driven by Kia, told Omnisport,

Hopefully his luck's not run out!
I definitely want him to win [the Europa League] again. That's a great achievement on its own.
"But then to go into a new club, as big as Arsenal is, after Arsene Wenger, that would be a phenomenal achievement."

Arsenal legend Per Mertesacker reveals that his grandmother stopped him from joining Bayern Munich

German World Cup winner and present Arsenal Academy Director Per Mertesacker revealed that his grandmother stopped him from joining Bayern Munich from Hannover and instead signed for Werder Bremen.

The former defender was speaking to the Bild podcast when he opened up about this incident. Per Mertesacker said,

Back then I already was a German international and Bayern would have loved to have the complete German national team.
Advertisement
But Bremen with [Tim] Borowski, [Torsten] Frings, [Miroslav] Klose and [Frank] Baumann also had some German internationals, which was more attractive for me.
I still lived at home with my parents at 20/21 so the family was still close and I preferred that. And back then Bremen had the reputation for helping young players make their next step!
But maybe I didn't make the move because my granny said, 'Bayern doesn't work at all'.
She didn't like Bayern and died before I made a move. I guess she would have turned in her grave and said, 'Not with me!'

Former Arsenal head of recruitment joins Bundesliga strugglers

Former Arsenal head of recruitment Sven Mislintat has joined Bundesliga strugglers Stuttgart as their new sporting director.

The German national made a shock exit from the club after just 14 months with the Gunners, joining them from Borussia Dortmund.

Mislintat who was speaking to the media after the announcement said,

It is a huge challenge and at the same time a great honour to work for a club like VfB,” said Mislintat after his new position was confirmed.
I grew up in the environment of traditional clubs, this atmosphere is very important to me.
The talks with Wolfgang Dietrich and Thomas Hitzlsperger were extremely good and decisive for my decision for VfB.
Our joint focus is in the coming weeks on the fight for survival, of course, the look is also already on the plans for the new season.”
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Arsenal VfB Stuttgart Football Per Mertesacker David Seaman Unai Emery
Varun Nair
ANALYST
5 German Legends who have graced the Premier League
RELATED STORY
Seaman: 'Phenomenal achievement' if Emery's Arsenal win Europa League
RELATED STORY
10 car companies which sponsor or own football clubs
RELATED STORY
'Napoli are favourites for the Europa League' claims Arsenal legend, Arsenal defender believes away form is not a mental hurdle for team, and more | April 8, 2019
RELATED STORY
Arsenal News: "I want to make sure fans are happy", Arsenal legend slams Italian defender and more | April 3, 2019
RELATED STORY
Premier League transfer news: Mino Raiola pushing Pogba towards Manchester United exit, Arsenal manager open to signing world-class Frenchman and more: April 8, 2019
RELATED STORY
Arsenal legend says he sees the club as an ex-wife who he is no longer attached to
RELATED STORY
Ozil still an Arsenal leader despite coat incident, says Lacazette
RELATED STORY
Chelsea legend sacked over Twitter, Arsenal legend has had his say on Chelsea-Liverpool match and more | April 11, 2019
RELATED STORY
Arsenal News: Gunners legend jokes that the club are forcing Mesut Ozil into early retirement
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us