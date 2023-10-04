Philadelphia Union vs Atlanta United Prediction and Betting Tips | 4th October 2023

The MLS is back in action with another round of matches this week as Atlanta United lock horns with an impressive Philadelphia Union side in an important clash at the Subaru Park on Wednesday.

Philadelphia Union vs Atlanta United Preview

Atlanta United are currently in sixth place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have been inconsistent so far this season. The away side eased past CF Montreal by a 4-1 scoreline last week and will be confident ahead of this match.

Philadelphia Union, on the other hand, are in fourth place in the league table at the moment and have been fairly impressive this season. The Union were held to a 1-1 draw by Columbus Crew in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this week.

Philadelphia Union vs Atlanta United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Atlanta United have a slight edge over Philadelphia Union and have won five out of the 14 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Philadelphia Union's four victories.

Atlanta United were on a winless run of six consecutive matches in all competitions against Philadelphia Union before their 2-0 victory against the home side in July this year.

Philadelphia Union played out another draw against Columbus Crew in their previous game and have now equalled their longest streak of such results in the regular season of the MLS in their history.

After a run of four victories in 18 matches in the MLS, Atlanta United have managed to win four of their last seven matches in the competition.

Four of the 29 players in the MLS who have at least five goal contributions to their name currently play for Atlanta United.

Philadelphia Union vs Atlanta United Prediction

Philadelphia Union have not been at their best this season and will need to make amends ahead of this game. Quinn Sullivan has been impressive for the hosts this season and will need to step up to the plate in this match.

Atlanta United have been a resurgent force over the past month and will be brimming with confidence ahead of this game. Both teams are evenly matched on paper and could share the spoils this week.

Prediction: Philadelphia Union 1-1 Atlanta United

Philadelphia Union vs Atlanta United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Atlanta United to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Quinn Sullivan to score - Yes