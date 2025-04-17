Philadelphia Union vs Atlanta United Prediction and Betting Tips | April 19th 2025

Philadelphia Union will host Atlanta United at Subaru Park on Saturday in another round of the 2025 Major League Soccer campaign. The hosts will be hoping to get back to winning ways after a disappointing few weeks.

Philadelphia won four of their opening five league games but have failed to win any of their subsequent three, most recently suffering a narrow 1-0 defeat to NY City in a closely contested affair at Citi Field. The hosts failed to make the playoffs last season and will need to get back in form soon if they are to have a better season than they did last year.

Atlanta United were slightly better last season, making it to the Eastern Conference semifinals, but have struggled to get results early in this season, with only two wins out of eight. The visitors were wasteful in front of goal and hit the woodwork twice in their 1-0 defeat to New England Revolution last time out and will need to step their game up in the coming weeks to push up the league table.

Philadelphia Union vs Atlanta United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The sides have met on 18 previous occasions going into Saturday’s game. Philadelphia have won five of those meetings, and seven have ended in draws while Atlanta have won the remaining six.

Three of the last five editions of this fixture have ended in draws, including both of last season's meetings between the sides.

The hosts have scored an impressive 17 goals in their last 10 games in this fixture compared to the visitors' 11.

Philadelphia have scored 13 goals and conceded nine after eight league games this season.

Atlanta have scored 11 goals in the MLS so far, only one fewer than second-placed Columbus, but have conceded more goals (13) than all but three of the 30 teams in the division.

Philadelphia Union vs Atlanta United Prediction

The two sides are closely matched going into the weekend but the Union will receive a slight edge from their home advantage and hope it will be enough to get all three points.

The Five Stripes will need to improve on their poor defensive form and convert more of their chances to get a result this weekend. They are, however, winless on the road this season and could lose this one.

Prediction: Philadelphia Union 2-1 Atlanta United

Philadelphia Union vs Atlanta United Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Philadelphia Union to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have gotten on the scoresheet in four of the visitors' last five games)

