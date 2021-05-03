Philadelphia Union vs Atlanta United prediction, preview, team news and more | CONCACAF Champions League 2020-21

Philadelphia Union take on Atlanta United with one foot in the CONCACAF Champions League semi-final, having already secured a 3-0 away lead in the first leg.

Kacper Przybylko bagged a second-half brace and set up another as Philadelphia Union thrashed Atlanta United in the first-leg of their CONCACAF Champions League quarter-final tie. All three of Union's goals came in the second half with Anthony Fontana getting his name on the scoresheet as well.

Start. To. Finish.



Flach ➡️ Santos ➡️ Flach ➡️ Kacper ➡️ Back of the Net



Love to see it 🔥#DOOP pic.twitter.com/8JsItRDA3f — PhilaUnion🛡 (@PhilaUnion) April 28, 2021

Philadelphia Union, who finished the regular MLS season in 2020 at the top of the Eastern Conference table, have got off to a terrible start in the league. They are winless in their first three matches, having conceded losses against Inter Miami and New York City FC after playing out a goalless draw in their season opener against Columbus Crew.

Meanwhile, Atlanta United have a mountain to climb in the second leg and their form in the MLS has not been worthy of praise either. They're slightly better off in the league as they have been able to beat Chicago Fire but have lost one and drawn one as well.

In their latest outing, they lost 2-1 to New England Revolution and will be desperate to get back to winning ways. But their run in the Champions League looks set to be cut short as they travel to take on Philadelphia Union. The winner of the match will take on one of Portland Timbers and Club America in the semis.

Philadelphia Union vs Atlanta United Head-to-Head

Philadelphia Union and Atlanta United have clashed eight times till date. Last Wednesday's game was the first time they've locked horns in the Champions League. Philadelphia Union have just two wins while Atlanta United have four. Two matches have ended as draws.

The last time these two sides met was in the first leg of the quarter-final and Philadelphia Union won the game 3-0.

Philadelphia Union form guide: W-D-L-W-L

Advertisement

Atlanta United form guide: W-D-W-L-L

Philadelphia Union vs Atlanta United Team News

Philadelphia Union

Jack de Vries is likely to be out after suffering a concussion. Ilsinho is yet to return to the side after sustaining an injury in the loss against Inter Miami. Other than that, the Union have no fresh injury concerns.

Injuries: Ilsinho, Jack de Vries

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Atlanta United

Locked in for Leg 2 #SCCL21. pic.twitter.com/2ohDkGldox — Atlanta United FC (@ATLUTD) May 3, 2021

Goalkeeper Alec Kann and Mo Adams continue to be sidelined for Atlanta United. Matheus Rossetto is not available for selection just yet.

Injuries: Alec Kann, Mo Adams, Matheus Rossetto

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Philadelphia Union vs Atlanta United Predicted Lineups

Philadelphia Union Predicted XI (4-3-1-2): Andre Blake; Jack Elliot, Jakob Glesnes, Oliver Mbaizo, Kai Wagner; José Martínez, Leon Flach, Alejandro Bedoya; Jamiro Monteiro; Kacper Przybylko, Sergio Santos

Atlanta United Predicted XI (4-3-3): Brad Guzan; Alan Franco, Anton Walkes, Miles Robinson, George Bello; Santiago Sosa, Emerson Hyndman, Ezequiel Barco; Marcelino Moreno, Josef Martinez, Jurgen Damm

Philadelphia Union vs Atlanta United Prediction

Advertisement

Philadelphia Union is expected to cruise to the semi-finals. They should be able to see Atlanta United off without much trouble.

Prediction: Philadelphia Union 1-0 Atlanta United