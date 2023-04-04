Philadelphia Union vs Atlas Prediction and Betting Tips | 4th April 2023

Philadelphia Union will host Atlas at Subaru Park in the CONCACAF Champions League on Tuesday.

Philadelphia Union vs Atlas Preview

The hosts coasted into the quarterfinals following a 4-0 aggregate win over Salvadorian side Alianza in the round of 16. Philadelphia Union crossed the current stage in their maiden participation in 2021 but were halted in the semi-finals by Club América. The Mexicans won both legs with a 4-1 aggregate.

MLS representatives are set to face another Mexican club, with coach Jim Curtin eying a comfortable win at home ahead of the return leg. His side have struggled on the road for some time now, boasting just one win in their last five outings. They sit eighth in the MLS table with seven points from six matches.

Atlas saw off the challenge of Honduran club Olimpia 5-4 on aggregate to book their place in the last eight. Like Philadelphia Union, they are yet to win the Concacaf Champions League. The visitors earned their qualification for the tournament after winning the Liga MX Apertura tournament last season.

Los Rojinegros will enter the match on the back of a 3-3 home draw against Guadalajara in Liga MX. They will likely take confidence from their previous away win against Puebla 4-0 heading into Tuesday’s clash. However, Atlas are having a difficult campaign in Liga MX, sitting 12th on 13 points with five matches to spare.

Philadelphia Union vs Atlas Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Philadelphia Union and Atlas will be facing off against each other for the first time.

Philadelphia Union have won thrice, drawn once and lost once in their last five home matches.

Philadelphia Union have scored eight goals and conceded five in their last five matches.

Atlas have won once, drawn twice and lost twice in their last five matches on the road.

Philadelphia Union have won twice, drawn once and lost twice in their last five matches. Atlas have two wins, one draw and two losses in their most recent five matches.

Philadelphia Union vs Atlas Prediction

Andrés Perea has scored twice in the competition while Dániel Gazdag boasts one goal and four assists in MLS action. Both men are the main attacking threats for the hosts.

Julián Quiñones is the top performer for the visitors. He has scored twice in the CONCACAF Champions League and seven times in Liga MX.

Philadelphia Union come into the game as the favorites based on individual quality and home advantage.

Prediction: Philadelphia Union 3-1 Atlas

Philadelphia Union vs Atlas Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Philadelphia Union

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Philadelphia Union to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Atlas - Yes

