Philadelphia Union vs CF Montreal Prediction and Betting Tips |16th July 2025

The 2025 edition of MLS is back in action with another round of matches this week as CF Montreal lock horns with Philadelphia Union in a crucial encounter at the Subaru Park on Wednesday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and will want to win this game.

Philadelphia Union vs CF Montreal Preview

Philadelphia Union are currently at the top of the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have been in excellent form so far this season. The Union eased past New York Red Bulls by a 2-0 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this week.

CF Montreal, on the other hand, are rooted to the bottom of the league table at the moment and have struggled so far this season. The away side played out a 1-1 draw against Orlando City last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Philadelphia Union vs CF Montreal Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Philadelphia Union have a slight edge over CF Montreal and have won 12 out of the last 33 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to CF Montreal's 11 victories.

Philadelphia Union have won their last two matches against CF Montreal in all competitions - neither team has managed to win three consecutive games in this fixture in all competitions.

Philadelphia Union are unbeaten in their last 11 matches on the trot at home in all competitions and have managed to find the back of the net in 10 of these games.

CF Montreal played out a 1-1 draw in their previous game in MLS and will be looking to avoid defeat in two consecutive games in the regular season of MLS for only the second time this year.

Philadelphia Union vs CF Montreal Prediction

Philadelphia Union have thrived in MLS this season and have been particularly potent in the final third in recent months. Tai Baribo and Bruno Damiani have been impressive so far and will look to make their mark this week.

CF Montreal have shown flashes of their ability this season but are yet to hit their stride this season. Philadelphia Union are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Philadelphia Union 3-0 CF Montreal

Philadelphia Union vs CF Montreal Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Philadelphia Union to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Philadelphia Union to keep a clean sheet - Yes

