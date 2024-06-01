Philadelphia Union vs CF Montreal Prediction and Betting Tips | 1st June 2024

The 2024 edition of MLS is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Philadelphia Union take on CF Montreal at the Subaru Park on Saturday. Both teams have flattered to deceive this season and will want to win this game.

Philadelphia Union vs CF Montreal Preview

CF Montreal are in 13th place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have failed to meet expectations so far this season. The away side eased past DC United by a 4-2 scoreline last week and will be confident ahead of this match.

Philadelphia Union, on the other hand, are in eighth place in the league table and have been inconsistent over the past year. The Union were held to a 0-0 stalemate by Toronto FC in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

Philadelphia Union vs CF Montreal Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

CF Montreal have a slight edge over Philadelphia Union and have won 10 out of the 28 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Philadelphia Union's nine victories.

Philadelphia Union have lost only one of their last eight matches against CF Montreal in MLS and won the previous meeting between the two teams by a 3-0 scoreline in June last year.

Philadelphia Union have won only one of their last nine matches in MLS and have picked up the fewest points at this stage of the season since 2017.

CF Montreal were on a winless run of nine matches in all competitions before they defeated DC United by a 4-2 scoreline last week.

Philadelphia Union have failed to find the back of the net in two consecutive MLS games for the first time since April 2023.

Philadelphia Union vs CF Montreal Prediction

Philadelphia Union have been a shadow of their former selves this season and will need to make amends ahead of this game. The Union have been surprisingly ineffective in the final third this season and will need to be clinical this weekend.

CF Montreal have struggled this season but will take plenty of heart from their performance against DC United. Both teams are evenly matched and could play out a draw in this fixture.

Prediction: Philadelphia Union 2-2 CF Montreal

Philadelphia Union vs CF Montreal Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: CF Montreal to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Daniel Gazdag to score - Yes