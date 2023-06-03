Philadelphia Union vs CF Montreal Prediction and Betting Tips | 3rd June 2023

The MLS is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as CF Montreal lock horns with an impressive Philadelphia Union side in an important encounter at the Subaru Park on Saturday.

Philadelphia Union vs CF Montreal Preview

CF Montreal are currently in 10th place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The away side played out a 2-2 draw against DC United last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Philadelphia Union, on the other hand, are in third place in the league table at the moment and have been in impressive form this season. The Union edged Charlotte FC to an important 1-0 victory in their previous game and will be confident ahead of this match.

Philadelphia Union vs CF Montreal Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

CF Montreal have a good record against Philadelphia Union and have won 11 out of the last 31 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Philadelphia Union's nine victories.

CF Montreal pulled off an impressive comeback to win by a 3-2 margin in the previous meeting between the two teams and ended a winless run of six matches against Philadelphia Union.

Philadelphia Union have won 16 of their last 19 games at home in the MLS and have scored a total of 58 goals in these matches.

Philadelphia Union goalkeeper Andre Blake has kept 21 clean sheets in the MLS since the start of 2021 - the highest in the competition during this period.

Sunusi Ibrahim bagged a goal and assist for CF Montreal last weeks - he has scored four of his five career goals as a substitute.

Philadelphia Union vs CF Montreal Prediction

Philadelphia Union have been in impressive form yet again this season and will be intent on moving towards the top of the league table. The Union have an excellent squad at their disposal and can pack a punch on their day.

CF Montreal have been inconsistent this season and need a run of positive results in the MLS. Philadelphia Union are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Philadelphia Union 2-0 CF Montreal

Philadelphia Union vs CF Montreal Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Philadelphia Union

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Philadelphia Union to keep a clean sheet - Yes

Tip 4: Daniel Gazdag to score - Yes

Poll : 0 votes