Philadelphia Union vs Charlotte FC Prediction and Betting Tips | May 31st 2023

The MLS returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Philadelphia Union and Charlotte FC square off at Subaru Park on Wednesday.

Jim Curtin’s men head into the midweek clash on a seven-match unbeaten run and will look to keep the juggernaut rolling.

Philadelphia Union continued their surge to the top of the Eastern Conference table as they picked up a 3-1 victory over New York City FC on Saturday.

Curtin’s side have now won all but one of their last six matches, with a goalless draw against DC United on May 18 being the exception.

This fine run of form has seen Philadelphia Union rise to fourth place in the East after picking up 24 points from their 14 matches so far.

Elsewhere, Charlotte FC returned to winning ways last time out when they edged out 10-man LA Galaxy 1-0 at Dignity Health Sports Park.

Prior to that, the Crown were on a run of two back-to-back defeats, including a shock 1-0 loss to USL Championship side Birmingham Legion FC in the US Open Cup on May 25.

Christian Lattanzio’s side have picked up 21 points from their 15 matches to sit sixth in the Eastern Conference table.

Philadelphia Union vs Charlotte FC Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the third-ever meeting between Philadelphia Union and Charlotte, with both sides claiming one win each in their previous two encounters.

They first met in April 2022, when Curtin’s side picked up a 2-0 victory, but the Crown returned the favour exactly six months later courtesy of a 4-0 victory at the Bank of America Stadium.

Philadelphia Union are unbeaten in their last six home matches, claiming three wins and three draws since March’s 2-1 loss against Orlando City.

Lattanzio’s men have won three of their last four MLS matches, with a 2-1 defeat against Nashville on May 21 being the exception.

Philadelphia Union vs Charlotte FC Prediction

Buoyed by their victory over LA Galaxy, Charlotte will head into Wednesday with renewed confidence as they look to put together a fine run of form.

However, Philadelphia Union are currently firing on all cylinders and should come out on top in front of their home fans.

Prediction: Philadelphia Union 3-1 Charlotte FC

Philadelphia Union vs Charlotte FC Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Philadelphia Union

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in four of Philadelphia’s last five matches)

Tip 3: More than 10.5 corners - No (There have been fewer than 11 corner kicks in five of Charlotte’s last six matches)

