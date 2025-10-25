Philadelphia Union vs Chicago Fire Prediction and Betting Tips | 26th October 2025

The 2025 edition of MLS is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Chicago Fire lock horns with Philadelphia Union side in an important encounter at the Subaru Park on Sunday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and will want to win this game.

Philadelphia Union vs Chicago Fire Preview

Chicago Fire finished in eighth place in the regular season of MLS Eastern Conference standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The away side eased past Orlando City by a 3-1 margin last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Philadelphia Union, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table at the moment and have been in excellent form this season. The Union slumped to a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Charlotte FC in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Philadelphia Union vs Chicago Fire Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Philadelphia Union have a good recent record against Chicago Fire and have won 18 out of the last 38 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Chicago Fire's 11 victories.

After a run of three victories on the trot in all competitions, Philadelphia Union saw their winning streak come to an end with a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Charlotte FC in an MLS encounter last week.

Chicago Fire are unbeaten in their last six matches in all competitions, with their previous defeat coming by a 3-1 defeat at the hands of New York City FC in an MLS game last month.

Philadelphia Union have lost only one of their last seven matches against Charlotte FC in all competitions, with their only defeat during this period coming by a 4-3 margin last year.

Philadelphia Union vs Chicago Fire Prediction

Philadelphia Union have an exceptional squad at their disposal and will be intent on returning to winning ways in this fixture. Indiana Vassilev and Bruno Damiani can be lethal on their day and will look to make their mark this weekend.

Chicago Fire can pack a punch on their day but have a poor recent record in this fixture. Philadelphia Union are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Philadelphia Union 4-1 Chicago Fire

Philadelphia Union vs Chicago Fire Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Philadelphia Union to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Philadelphia Union to score first - Yes

