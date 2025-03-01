Philadelphia Union vs Cincinnati Prediction and Betting Tips | March 1st 2025

Philadelphia Union will play host to Cincinnati at Subaru Park in Major League Soccer action on Sunday. Both sides are eying a positive follow up after a good start to their respective campaigns.

Philadelphia Union vs Cincinnati Preview

Philadelphia Union opened their season on the road, beating Orlando City 4-2 in an intense clash. It was their second win in a row after they prevailed over Montréal 1-0 in their final preseason friendly match. The hosts are eying nothing short of a win as they welcome home fans for the first time this term.

The Union sit second in the Eastern Conference table, tied on three points with three other teams. It’s quite a good start for the hosts following a dismal campaign last season when they finished 23rd overall and failed to qualify for the playoffs. Philadelphia Union are still in the hunt for their first MLS Cup.

Cincinnati opened their campaign at home with a 1-0 win over New York RB. That win came on the back of the visitors’ 4-1 away success against FC Motagua of Honduras in the CONCACAF Champions Cup. Cincinnati are unbeaten in their last six matches across competitions. They are fourth-placed in the Eastern Conference.

The Orange and Blue are yet to win the MLS Cup. Last season, they finished third in the Eastern Conference and fifth overall, earning qualification for the playoffs, but they crashed out in the first round. Cincinnati got the better of Philadelphia Union 2-1 in the sides’ last meeting, which took place at Subaru Park.

Philadelphia Union vs Cincinnati Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Philadelphia Union have won once, drawn once, and lost thrice in their last five matches against Cincinnati.

Philadelphia Union have won twice, drawn twice and lost once in their last five home matches against Cincinnati.

Philadelphia Union have won once, drawn once and lost thrice in their last five matches at home.

Cincinnati have won twice, drawn once and lost twice in their last five matches on the road.

Philadelphia Union have won twice and lost thrice in their last five matches while Cincinnati have won twice and lost thrice. Form Guide: Philadelphia Union – W-W-L-L-L, Cincinnati – D-W-W-D-D.

Philadelphia Union vs Cincinnati Prediction

Both teams have met 18 times, with Philadelphia Union recording eight wins and six losses as opposed to six wins and eight defeats for Cincinnati.

Philadelphia Union will be motivated by the home crowd but Cincinnati boast individualities capable of deciding the fate of the game.

Philadelphia Union are the favorites based on home advantage.

Prediction: Philadelphia Union 2-1 Cincinnati

Philadelphia Union vs Cincinnati Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Philadelphia Union to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Philadelphia Union to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Cincinnati to score - Yes

