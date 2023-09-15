Philadelphia Union vs Cincinnati Prediction and Betting Tips | September 16th 2023

Philadelphia Union will welcome Cincinnati to Subaru Park in MLS Eastern Conference action on Saturday.

The hosts returned to winning ways in their previous league outings with a 4-1 home win over the New York Red Bulls. They scored four goals after going one goal down in the 11th minute as Omir Guadalupe Fernandez Mosso gave the Red Bulls the lead.

Julián Carranza and Dániel Gazdag were both on the scoresheet in the second half for Philadelphia as they climbed to fourth place in the Eastern Conference table.

The visitors fell to a 1-0 defeat at home to Orlando City in their previous outing as their winning run came to a halt after two games.

Nonetheless, they remained at the top of the Eastern Conference table with a nine-point lead over second-placed New England Revolution.

Philadelphia Union vs Cincinnati Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have locked horns 10 times in all competitions since 2019. The hosts have the upper hand in the head-to-head record with six wins to their name. The visitors have two wins to their name and two games have ended in draws.

They last met in the reverse fixture in April, with Cincinnati recording a 1-0 win.

Seven of the 10 meetings between them have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.

Philadelphia have an unbeaten record at home against the visitors, recording four wins in five games while also keeping clean sheets in these wins.

Philadelphia Union have won their six home games in the MLS, keeping three clean sheets while conceding just three goals in that period.

Union have suffered just one defeat in their last 31 home defeats in the MLS.

Philadelphia Union vs Cincinnati Prediction

The Union head into the match in good form, winning four of their last five league outings. At home, they are unbeaten in their last nine MLS games, recording six wins in a row.

Dániel Gazdag is back from a knee injury and is fully fit for the match. Head coach Jim Curtin will be without the services of captain Alejandro Bedoya, who is suspended on account of a yellow card accumulation.

The Orange and Blue will be without the services of top-scorer Luciano Acosta, who is also out with a suspension. They have a couple of wins and defeats in their last four league games. They have scored just one goal in their five away games at Philadelphia Union.

With both teams resuming action after the international break, the players might not be up to speed. Nonetheless, considering the home advantage for Union and the absence of the lively Acosta for the visitors, we expect the hosts to record a comfortable win.

Prediction: Philadelphia Union 2-1 Cincinnati

Philadelphia Union vs Cincinnati Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Philadelphia Union to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Julián Carranza to score or assist any time - Yes