Philadelphia Union vs Colorado Rapids Prediction and Betting Tips | 26th July 2025

The 2025 edition of MLS is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Philadelphia Union lock horns with Colorado Rapids in an important encounter at the Subaru Park on Saturday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will want to win this game.

Philadelphia Union vs Colorado Rapids Preview

Colorado Rapids are currently in seventh place in the MLS Western Conference standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The Rapids played out a 3-3 draw against Seattle Sounders in their previous game and have a point to prove this weekend.

Philadelphia Union, on the other hand, are in third place in the Eastern Conference league table at the moment and have stepped up to the plate this season. The home side played out a 1-1 draw against Houston Dynamo last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Philadelphia Union vs Colorado Rapids Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Philadelphia Union and Colorado Rapids are on an even footing as far as the head-to-headd record is concerned and have won four matches apiece out of the 15 games played between the two teams.

Colorado Rapids have not won an MLS encounter at the Subaru Park in over 13 years, with their previous victory away from home against Philadelphia Union in the competition coming in 2012.

Philadelphia Union have won each of their last three matches at home in MLS, with their preivous failure to secure a victory at home coming in a 3-3 draw at the hands of Inter Miami last month.

Philadelphia Union are unbeaten in their last 12 matches at home in all competitions and have failed to find the back of the net in only one of these games.

Philadelphia Union vs Colorado Rapids Prediction

Philadelphia Union have been in excellent form this season and will look to make the most of their impressive run. Mikael Uhre and Alejandro Bedoya can be lethal on their day and will look to make their mark this weekend.

Colorado Rapids have not been at their best this season and have a poor recent record in this fixture. Philadelphia Union are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Philadelphia Union 2-1 Colorado Rapids

Philadelphia Union vs Colorado Rapids Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Philadelphia Union to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Colorado Rapids to score first - Yes

