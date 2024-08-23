Philadelphia Union vs Colorado Rapids Prediction and Betting Tips | August 26th 2024 

Philadelphia Union will face Colorado Rapids at Subaru Park on Sunday in the third-place playoff of the 2024 Leagues Cup. The home side endured a difficult run of results in Major League Soccer in recent times but have found solace in the cup competition over the past few weeks. They are now targeting back-to-back third-place finishes in the tournament after beating Monterrey at this stage last year.

They locked horns with Columbus Crew in the semifinals last time out suffering a 3-1 defeat with Daniel Gazdag's first-half leveler ultimately counting as a mere consolation goal for the Union.

Colorado Rapids kicked off their cup campaign with a 4-0 thrashing at the hands of Portland Timbers but have since turned a corner, beating four different Mexican sides in the build up to the semifinals on Wednesday where they suffered a 4-0 defeat to Los Angeles.

The visitors will now be looking to shake off their latest result and get back to winning ways this weekend as they build momentum for their return to league action next month.

Philadelphia Union vs Colorado Rapids Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 15 meetings between Philadelphia and Colorado. The hosts have won five of those games while the visitors have won one fewer. There have been six draws between the two teams.

The hosts are undefeated in their last four games in this fixture.

The visitors have managed just one clean sheet in their last seven games in this fixture.

Philadelphia have scored 10 goals in the Leagues Cup so far this season. Only finalists Columbus Crew (11) and Los Angeles (18) have scored more.

Philadelphia Union vs Colorado Rapids Prediction

Philadelphia's latest result ended a three-game winning streak and they will now be looking to bounce back here. They have won all but one of their last six home games and will be looking forward to the weekend clash.

Similarly, Colorado saw their latest result end a run of four consecutive victories and they will be looking to put out a response on Sunday. They have however struggled for results on the road in recent times and could see defeat this weekend.

Prediction: Philadelphia Union 2-1 Colorado Rapids

Philadelphia Union vs Colorado Rapids Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Philadelphia

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Five of the last six matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in five of their last seven matchups)

