Philadelphia Union vs Columbus Crew Prediction and Betting Tips | May 10th 2025

Philadelphia Union will host Columbus Crew at Subaru Park on Saturday in another round of the 2025 Major League Soccer campaign. The home side are enjoying a fine run of form in the league and sit second in the Eastern Conference with 22 points as they continue their early push for playoff football.

They picked up a 2-1 away win over Montreal in their last league outing, featuring efforts from Indiana Vassilev and Mikael Uhre, before beating USL Championship side Indy Eleven on penalties to advance in the US Open Cup on Wednesday.

Columbus Crew, meanwhile, have enjoyed an even better start to their season as they look to reclaim the MLS Cup. They beat Charlotte 4-2 in their last match, with four different players getting on the scoresheet for the Crew, including Dylan Chambost, who recorded his maiden league strike.

The visitors, who sit atop the Eastern Conference, are just two points above their weekend opponents and will be looking to at least retain that advantage on Saturday.

Philadelphia Union vs Columbus Crew Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 37 meetings between the two teams. Philadelphia have won 13 of those games while Columbus have won 18 times, with their other six contests ending level.

The visitors have won their last four games in this fixture and are undefeated in their last five.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in their last six games in this fixture.

The Union have the joint-third-best offensive and defensive records in Major League Soccer this season, with 21 goals scored and 10 conceded.

Columbus are one of just three teams in the MLS this season yet to lose on the road.

Philadelphia Union vs Columbus Crew Prediction

Philadelphia have won their last four games on the bounce after winning just one of their previous five. They have lost just once on home turf all season and will head into the weekend clash with confidence.

The Crew are on a run of back-to-back victories and have won all but one of their last six games. They have had the upper hand in this fixture of late and should win this one.

Prediction: Philadelphia Union 0-1 Columbus Crew

Philadelphia Union vs Columbus Crew Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Columbus Crew to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Five of the last seven league matches between the two teams have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of the hosts' last five league matches)

About the author Soyoye Jedidiah



A Manchester United fan, Jedidiah fell in love with football and the Red Devils since their UEFA Champions League triumph over Chelsea in 2008. He is a big fan of Robert Lewandowski and his historic performances from 2020, but feels that only Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe are capable of replicating the Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo rivalry. His all-time favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti due to the Italian's remarkable composure in difficult moments of a contest. Spain's 1-0 win over Netherlands in the final of the 2010 FIFA World Cup is etched in his memory forever.



A true student of the game, Jedidiah relishes identifying hidden gems from lower-tiered leagues such as the EFL Championship and the Eredivisie. When not creating previews, he likes playing football and reading books. Know More