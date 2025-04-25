Philadelphia Union vs D.C. United Prediction and Betting Tips | April 26, 2025 

Philadelphia Union and D.C. United battle for three points in an MLS Eastern Conference clash on Saturday at Subaru Park.
The hosts are coming off a 3-0 victory over Atlanta United last weekend. Quinn Sullivan, Jean Jacques and Tai Baribo scored in the rout.
D.C., meanwhile, claimed maximum points in a 2-1 win at New York Red Bulls. Peglow's first-half brace gave them a 2-0 half-time lead, while Eri Maxim Choupo-Moting halved the deficit in the 57th minute.
The victory left D.C. in 13th spot in the standings, with nine points from as many games, while Philadelphia are fifth with 16 points.
Philadelphia Union vs D.C. United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Philadelphia have 23 wins from their last 41 head-to-head games with D.C., losing 11.
- Their most recent clash in September saw Philadelphia win 4-0 at home.
- Seven of their last nine head-to-head games have produced at least three goals.
- Four of Philadelphia's last five league games have seen at least one side fail to score.
- Four of D.C.'s last six league games to produce a winner have been decided by one-goal margins.
- Philadelphia are unbeaten in seven head-to-head games, winning four.
Philadelphia Union vs D.C. United Prediction
Philadelphia are unbeaten in three home games, winning two. They have been the more dominant side in the head-to-head games and are the favourites to claim maximum points. Their victory last time out ended a three-game winless run, losing two.
D.C, for their part, were on a four-game losing streak and were winless in five before their victory over New York Red Bulls last weekend. Despite their form, Troy Lesesne's side have been competitive even in defeat.
Nevertheless, expect the hosts to claim a narrow victory with goals at both ends.
Prediction: Philadelphia 2-1 D.C.
Philadelphia Union vs D.C. United Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Philadelphia to win
Tip 2 - Both teams to score
Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals
Tip 4 - Philadelphia to score over 1.5 goals