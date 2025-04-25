Philadelphia Union vs D.C. United Prediction and Betting Tips | April 26, 2025 

Philadelphia Union and D.C. United battle for three points in an MLS Eastern Conference clash on Saturday at Subaru Park.

Ad

The hosts are coming off a 3-0 victory over Atlanta United last weekend. Quinn Sullivan, Jean Jacques and Tai Baribo scored in the rout.

D.C., meanwhile, claimed maximum points in a 2-1 win at New York Red Bulls. Peglow's first-half brace gave them a 2-0 half-time lead, while Eri Maxim Choupo-Moting halved the deficit in the 57th minute.

The victory left D.C. in 13th spot in the standings, with nine points from as many games, while Philadelphia are fifth with 16 points.

Ad

Trending

Philadelphia Union vs D.C. United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Philadelphia have 23 wins from their last 41 head-to-head games with D.C., losing 11.

Their most recent clash in September saw Philadelphia win 4-0 at home.

Seven of their last nine head-to-head games have produced at least three goals.

Four of Philadelphia's last five league games have seen at least one side fail to score.

Four of D.C.'s last six league games to produce a winner have been decided by one-goal margins.

Philadelphia are unbeaten in seven head-to-head games, winning four.

Ad

Philadelphia Union vs D.C. United Prediction

Philadelphia are unbeaten in three home games, winning two. They have been the more dominant side in the head-to-head games and are the favourites to claim maximum points. Their victory last time out ended a three-game winless run, losing two.

D.C, for their part, were on a four-game losing streak and were winless in five before their victory over New York Red Bulls last weekend. Despite their form, Troy Lesesne's side have been competitive even in defeat.

Ad

Nevertheless, expect the hosts to claim a narrow victory with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Philadelphia 2-1 D.C.

Philadelphia Union vs D.C. United Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Philadelphia to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Philadelphia to score over 1.5 goals

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ume Elvis Elvis is a seasoned football journalist and has been with Sportskeeda for more than 6 years. He specializes in writing match previews across several leagues and competitions around the world, and his insightful tips have amassed a total readership in excess of 9.2 million till date. Elvis' meticulous attention to detail and strictly following SK's editorial guidelines have been key to achieving a vast readership. He has also exclusively covered the 2021 Nigerian Universiy Games and has provided research for an upcoming biography for a Nigerian football legend.



Elvis has been a Super Eagles fan since 2004, and them beating defending champions Cameroon in the AFCON that year left a lasting impact on him. He supports Sporting Lagos at club level and loves to watch games live at the Onikan Stadium due to its buzzing atmosphere. His favorite football players are former Nigerian forward, Osaze Odemwingie and former Real Madrid legend Raul Gonzalez.



If Elvis could change one football rule, it would be to not be booked for celebrating with pitch side fans. He believes that football is a passionate game and celebrations should be encouraged to the fullest. When not analyzing the latest previews, Elvis indulges in activities such as swimming, reading, and karaoke. Know More