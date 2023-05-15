Philadelphia Union vs DC United Prediction and Betting Tips | 17th May 2023

The MLS returns to the fold with another set of matches this week as DC United lock horns with an impressive Philadelphia Union side in an important encounter at the Subaru Park on Wednesday.

Philadelphia Union vs DC United Preview

DC United are currently in ninth place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The away side held Nashville SC to a 1-1 draw over the weekend and will look to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Philadelphia Union, on the other hand, are in fifth place in the league table at the moment and have been fairly impressive this season. The Union edged Colorado Rapids to a 2-1 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this week.

Philadelphia Union vs DC United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Philadelphia Union have a good recent record against DC United and have won 19 out of the last 34 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to DC United's 10 victories.

DC United are winless in their last three matches in all competitions, with their previous victory coming by a 3-0 margin against Charlotte FC in the MLS last month.

Philadelphia Union are unbeaten in their last four matches in the MLS, with their previous defeat in the competition coming by a narrow 1-0 scoreline at the hands of FC Cincinnati last month.

Philadelphia Union won both their matches against DC United in 2022, scoring 13 goals in these games and keeping clean sheets in both encounters.

Philadelphia Union have won four of their last five matches against DC United in the MLS< with their only defeat during this period coming in a 3-1 defeat in August 2021.

Philadelphia Union vs DC United Prediction

Philadelphia Union have shown flashes of brilliance so far this season but are yet to find a consistent run of results. Julian Carranza and Daniel Gazdag have been impressive this season and will look to add to their goal tallies this week.

DC United were thoroughly outplayed by Philadelphia Union last year and will be intent on proving their mettle this week. Philadelphia Union are in better form at the moment, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Philadelphia Union 3-1 DC United

Philadelphia Union vs DC United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Philadelphia Union

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Philadelphia Union to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Daniel Gazdag to score - Yes

