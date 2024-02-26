Philadelphia Union host Deportivo Saprissa at the Subaru Park on Tuesday (February 27) in the second leg of their 2024 CONCACAF Champions Cup first round.

The hosts struggled during the off-season but have begun the new campaign on a positive note. They drew 2-2 with Chicago Fire in their MLS opener at the weekend, with Daniel Gazdag heading home a late leveller for Chicago.

Deportivo, meanwhile, have had a mixed start to their league campaign. They drew goalless with 10-man Guanacasteca in their last game, managing just one shot on target.

Philadelphia have a foot in the last 16 following a 3-2 comeback win in the first leg, thanks to a second-half hat-trick from Julian Carranza.

Philadelphia Union vs Deportivo Saprissa Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the fourth meeting between the two teams, with Philadelphia leading 3-0 by an aggregate score of 8-2.

Deportivo are without a clean sheet in three games in the fixture.

Only one of the Union's nine league defeats last season came at home.

Saprissa have lost twice in the Costa Rican top flight this season, with both defeats coming on the road.

Philadelphia have managed just one clean sheet in eight games across competitions.

Philadelphia Union vs Deportivo Saprissa Prediction

Philadelphia are on a three-game unbeaten streak and have lost just one of their last six games. They are unbeaten in eight competitive outings at home.

Saprissa, meanwhile, are winless in three games after winning three. The sheer gulf in class and quality between the two teams should see Philadelphia come out on top.

Prediction: Philadelphia 3-0 Deportivo

Philadelphia Union vs Deportivo Saprissa Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Philadelphia

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of Philadelphia's last five games have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both teams have scored in two of Deportivo's last six games.)