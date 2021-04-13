Philadelphia Union vs Deportivo Saprissa prediction, preview, team news and more | CONCACAF Champions League 2021

Philadelphia Union will welcome Deportivo Saprissa to Subaru Park on Thursday for the second leg of their CONCACAF Champions League round-of-16 tie.

Union ran out 1-0 winners in the first leg played in Costa Rica last week. This was their first-ever participation in the tournament and they marked the occasion in grande style.

A first-half strike by Kacper Przybylko gave the MLS 2020 Eastern Conference champions the advantage heading into the return fixture.

Deportivo Saprissa followed that defeat with a 1-1 draw at home to Municipal Perez Zeledon in the Costa Rica Primeira Division Clausura. Second-half goals by Starling Matarrita and Jeiner Ballestero ensured that both sides shared the spoils.

A place in the quarterfinals and a meeting with either Alajuense or Atlanta United awaits the winner of this tie.

🎥 A pesar de la goleada que le dio el liderato a Saprissa Fútbol Femenino, las Moradas no se confían: "de nada va a valer meter la cantidad de goles que metimos hoy, si el siguiente partido no sacamos el resultado" ¡#VamosMoradas! 💜 pic.twitter.com/nBqzpJpwUZ — Deportivo Saprissa 🏠 (@SaprissaOficial) April 13, 2021

Philadelphia Union vs Deportivo Saprissa Head-to-Head

Last week's meeting was the first continental clash between the sides. They will both be keen to get the job done in the return leg to book their spot in the quarterfinals.

Philadelphia Union have not been in action since losing 1-0 to New England Revolution in the first round of the MLS 2020 Playoffs. Saprissa, by contrast, have been in domestic competition throughout the year.

They come into this match on a poor run of form that has seen them fail to win any of their last eight league games.

Advertisement

Philadelphia Union form guide: W

Deportivo Saprissa form guide (all competitions): D-L-D-D-L

Philadelphia Union vs Deportivo Saprissa Team News

Philadelphia Union

Sergio Santos and Cory Burke are both doubts for the fixture. However, there are no suspension concerns for head coach Jim Curtin.

Injury: None

Doubtful: Sergio Santos, Cory Burke

Suspension: None

Deportivo Saprissa

Deportivo Saprissa have no known injury concerns or suspension worries.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Philadelphia Union vs Deportivo Saprissa Predicted XI

Philadelphia Union Predicted XI (4-3-3): Andre Blake (GK); Kai Wagner, Jack Elliot, Jakob Glesnes, Olivier Mbaizo; Jose Martinez, Leon Flach, Alejandro Bedoya; Jameiro Montero, Kacper Przybylkko, Anthony Fontana

Deportivo Saprissa Predicted XI (5-3-2): Aaron Cruz (GK); Luis Hernandez, Aubrey David, Weston Manley, Esteban Espindola, Ricardo Blanco; Christian Bolanos, Mariano Torres, Michael Barrantes; Daniel Colindres, Jimmy Marin

Philadelphia Union vs Deportivo Saprissa

Deportivo Saprissa have been in very poor form in recent weeks and their dire run could continue in Philadelphia.

Advertisement

The hosts already have the advantage by virtue of an away goal and we are predicting a comfortable victory for the Union.

Prediction: Philadelphia Union 2-0 Deportivo Saprissa