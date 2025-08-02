Philadelphia Union vs Eintracht Frankfurt Prediction and Betting Tips | August 2nd 2025

Philadelphia Union take a break from MLS action as they play host to Eintracht Frankfurt in a friendly at Subaru Park on Saturday. The German Bundesliga side have enjoyed an unbeaten pre-season campaign and will look to keep the ball rolling this weekend.

Philadelphia Union continued their push for the MLS Supporters’ Shield title last Sunday when they picked up a 3-1 victory over Colorado Rapids on home turf.

Bradley Carnell’s men have gone four consecutive games without defeat, claiming three wins and one draw since a 1-0 defeat against Nashville on July 6.

Philadelphia Union have picked up 50 points from their 25 MLS games to sit top of the league standings, one point above second-placed FC Cincinnati.

Meanwhile, Eintracht Frankfurt turned in an attacking show of class last time out when they stormed to a 5-2 victory over Louisville City FC at the Lynn Family Stadium.

Dino Toppmoller’s side are unbeaten in their five warm-up games so far, claiming four wins and one draw while scoring 31 goals and conceding seven so far.

Frankfurt will wrap up their pre-season schedule against Premier League side Fulham on August 9, eight days before taking on FV Engers in the DFB Pokal first round.

Philadelphia Union vs Eintracht Frankfurt Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the second-ever encounter between Philadelphia Union and Eintracht Frankfurt, with the MLS side claiming a 1-0 victory when they first met in July 2018.

Philadelphia Union are unbeaten in 18 of their last 20 games, picking up 14 wins and four draws since April 20.

Frankfurt are on a run of 10 back-to-back matches without defeat in all competitions, claiming six wins and four draws since mid-April.

Philadelphia have won seven of their last eight home games in all competitions, with a 3-3 stalemate against Inter Miami on May 25 being the exception.

Philadelphia Union vs Eintracht Frankfurt Prediction

While Frankfurt have enjoyed a solid pre-season campaign, they will need to show their mettle against a Philadelphia Union side who are currently firing on all cylinders in the league.

However, we expect Carnell to rest a couple of his key men this weekend, which could see the Bundesliga side come away with a narrow victory.

Prediction: Philadelphia Union 1-2 Eintracht Frankfurt

Philadelphia Union vs Eintracht Frankfurt Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Frankfurt to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals scored in Frankfurt’s last seven games)

Tip 3: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have also scored in seven of the visitors’ last eight matches)

