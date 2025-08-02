Philadelphia Union vs Eintracht Frankfurt Prediction and Betting Tips | August 2nd 2025

Philadelphia Union take a break from MLS action as they play host to Eintracht Frankfurt in a friendly at Subaru Park on Saturday. The German Bundesliga side have enjoyed an unbeaten pre-season campaign and will look to keep the ball rolling this weekend.
Philadelphia Union continued their push for the MLS Supporters’ Shield title last Sunday when they picked up a 3-1 victory over Colorado Rapids on home turf.
Bradley Carnell’s men have gone four consecutive games without defeat, claiming three wins and one draw since a 1-0 defeat against Nashville on July 6.
Philadelphia Union have picked up 50 points from their 25 MLS games to sit top of the league standings, one point above second-placed FC Cincinnati.
Meanwhile, Eintracht Frankfurt turned in an attacking show of class last time out when they stormed to a 5-2 victory over Louisville City FC at the Lynn Family Stadium.
Dino Toppmoller’s side are unbeaten in their five warm-up games so far, claiming four wins and one draw while scoring 31 goals and conceding seven so far.
Frankfurt will wrap up their pre-season schedule against Premier League side Fulham on August 9, eight days before taking on FV Engers in the DFB Pokal first round.
Philadelphia Union vs Eintracht Frankfurt Head-To-Head and Key Numbers
- This will be the second-ever encounter between Philadelphia Union and Eintracht Frankfurt, with the MLS side claiming a 1-0 victory when they first met in July 2018.
- Philadelphia Union are unbeaten in 18 of their last 20 games, picking up 14 wins and four draws since April 20.
- Frankfurt are on a run of 10 back-to-back matches without defeat in all competitions, claiming six wins and four draws since mid-April.
- Philadelphia have won seven of their last eight home games in all competitions, with a 3-3 stalemate against Inter Miami on May 25 being the exception.
Philadelphia Union vs Eintracht Frankfurt Prediction
While Frankfurt have enjoyed a solid pre-season campaign, they will need to show their mettle against a Philadelphia Union side who are currently firing on all cylinders in the league.
However, we expect Carnell to rest a couple of his key men this weekend, which could see the Bundesliga side come away with a narrow victory.
Prediction: Philadelphia Union 1-2 Eintracht Frankfurt
Philadelphia Union vs Eintracht Frankfurt Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Frankfurt to win
Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals scored in Frankfurt’s last seven games)
Tip 3: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have also scored in seven of the visitors’ last eight matches)