Philadelphia Union vs FC Dallas Prediction and Betting Tips | September 27th 2023

Major League Soccer returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Philadelphia Union and FC Dallas go head-to-head at Subaru Park on Wednesday.

Nico Estevez’s men head into the midweek tie on a run of three consecutive wins against the home side and will look to continue in the same vein.

Philadelphia Union earned a share of the spoils once again as they played out a goalless draw against Los Angeles FC last Saturday.

Jim Curtin’s men have now played out three straight draws, stretching back to a 4-1 victory over New York Red Bulls at Subaru Park on September 4.

With just five games to go before the end of the regular season, the Union are well on course to secure post-season football as they sit fourth in the Eastern Conference table.

Elsewhere, FC Dallas were denied successive MLS wins for the first time since May as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Columbus Crew on Saturday.

This followed a 3-1 victory over Real Salt Lake at America First Field on September 21 which saw their three-match winless run come to an end.

With 39 points from 29 matches, Estevez’s side are currently ninth in the Western Conference table, one point above 10th-placed Sporting Kansas City just outside the playoff qualifier places.

Philadelphia Union vs FC Dallas Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With nine wins from the last 16 meetings between the sides, FC Dallas boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Philadelphia Union have picked up three wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on four occasions.

FC Dallas are on a three-game winning streak against Curtin’s men, scoring six goals and keeping two clean sheets since a 2-1 loss in April 2019.

Philadelphia Union are unbeaten in their last four home matches, picking up two wins and two draws since August’s 4-1 defeat against Inter Miami.

Dallas have managed just one win in their last eight MLS away matches while losing five and picking up two draws since mid-May.

Philadelphia Union vs FC Dallas Prediction

Philadelphia Union and FC Dallas head into Wednesday’s clash in similar form, with both sides picking up two wins in their five matches since returning from the Leagues Cup. However, Dallas have struggled to grind out results on the road and we fancy the Union claiming all three points in this one.

Prediction: Philadelphia Union 2-1 FC Dallas

Philadelphia Union vs FC Dallas Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Philadelphia Union to win

Tip 2: More than 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in eight of the Union’s last nine games)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in six of the last seven clashes between the teams)