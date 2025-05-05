Philadelphia Union vs Indy Eleven Prediction and Betting Tips | May 7th 2025

Philadelphia Union will host Indy Eleven at Subaru Park on Wednesday in the round of 32 of the 2024-25 US Open Cup. The home side are in fine form in Major League Soccer at the moment and will be looking to carry that momentum into the domestic cup this week.

They picked up a hard-fought 2-1 victory away at Montreal in their last match, with Indiana Vassilev scoring a brilliant opener less than two minutes after kick-off before Mikael Uhre came off the bench to score the game-winner six minutes from normal time.

Indy Eleven have endured a slow start to their season in the second tier and have now been handed a difficult draw in the domestic cup. They coasted to a 4-0 away victory over USL League One side Forward Madison in their cup opener last month, with three different players getting on the scoresheet, including Elvis Amoh, who came off the bench to net a late brace.

The visitors locked horns with San Antonio at this stage of the competition last season and picked up a 2-0 victory.

Philadelphia Union vs Indy Eleven Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Wednesday's game will mark the first-ever meeting between Philadelphia and the Eleven.

The Union have been knocked out at this stage of the US Open Cup in each of their last two appearances in the competition.

Indy Eleven, meanwhile, enjoyed a historic run in the cup competition last season, making it to the semifinals before losing 2-0 to Sporting Kansas City.

Philadelphia have scored 21 goals in the American top flight this season. Only Vancouver Whitecaps (22) and San Jose Earthquakes (24) have scored more.

Philadelphia Union vs Indy Eleven Prediction

The Union have won their last three games on the trot after winning just one of their previous five. They are undefeated in their last four home matches and will head into the midweek clash as overwhelming favorites.

The Eleven are on a run of back-to-back unbeaten outings and have lost just one of their last four matches. They are undefeated on the road all year, but could see defeat against significantly stronger opponents this week.

Prediction: Philadelphia Union 3-0 Indy Eleven

Philadelphia Union vs Indy Eleven Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Philadelphia Union to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Five of the visitors' last six matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just two of the hosts' last seven matches)

