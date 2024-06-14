Philadelphia Union vs Inter Miami Prediction and Betting Tips | 15th June 2024

The 2024 edition of MLS is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Philadelphia Union lock horns with Gerardo Martino's Inter Miami side in an important clash at the Subaru Park on Saturday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will want to win this game.

Philadelphia Union vs Inter Miami Preview

Inter Miami are at the top of the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have been exceptional this season. The Herons were held to a 3-3 draw by St. Louis City in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

Philadelphia Union, on the other hand, are in eighth place in the league table and have not been at their best over the past year. The Union played out a 2-2 draw against CF Montreal last week and have a point to prove in this game.

Philadelphia Union vs Inter Miami Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Philadelphia Union have a slight edge over Inter Miami and have won four out of the last nine matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Inter Miami's three victories.

Inter Miami have won only two of their last four matches away from home against Philadelphia Union in all competitions and also won the Leagues Cup semifinal by a 4-1 scoreline last year.

Philadelphia Union are winless in their last six matches at home in the regular season of MLS and have managed only two victories in their last 13 such games in the competition.

Since Lionel Messi joined Inter Miami last season. Inter Miami have won only three victories in the 14 games that Messi has not played for the Herons.

Philadelphia Union vs Inter Miami Prediction

Inter Miami will have to do without some of their biggest names this weekend and have a poor record without Lionel Messi. The likes of Robert Taylor and Leonardo Campana can be effective on their day and will look to make their mark in this fixture.

Philadelphia Union can pack a punch on their day but have not been at their best in recent weeks. Inter Miami are in better form and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Philadelphia Union 1-2 Inter Miami

Philadelphia Union vs Inter Miami Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Inter Miami to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Inter Miami to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Leonardo Campana to score - Yes