Philadelphia Union vs Inter Miami Prediction and Betting Tips | 24th June 2023

The MLS is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Inter Miami lock horns with an impressive Philadelphia Union side in an important encounter at the Subaru Park on Saturday.

Philadelphia Union vs Inter Miami Preview

Inter Miami are currently rooted to the bottom of the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have struggled this season. The away side slumped to a 3-1 defeat at the hands of New England Revolution this week and will need to bounce back in this match.

Philadelphia Union, on the other hand, are in fourth place in the league table at the moment and have been impressive this season. The Union were held to a 2-2 draw by Orlando City in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

Philadelphia Union vs Inter Miami Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Philadelphia Union have a slight edge over Inter Miami and have won three out of the seven matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Inter Miami's two victories.

Inter Miami have lost only one of their last five matches against Philadelphia Union in the MLS and won their previous game in March this year by a 2-0 margin.

Philadelphia Union have won 17 of their last 20 matches at home in the MLS since June last year and have scored an astonishing 61 goals in these matches.

After following their six-match losing streak to open the MLS season with a run of three victories, Inter Miami find themselves on another streak of six consecutive defeats.

Since he joined the MLS in 2017, Inter Miami star Josef Martinez has scored seven goals in his 12 appearances against Philadelphia Union in the competition.

Philadelphia Union vs Inter Miami Prediction

Philadelphia Union have an impressive squad at their disposal and will be intent on moving up the league table this weekend. The Union have occasionally stuttered in recent weeks and have a point to prove in this fixture.

Inter Miami have good players in their ranks but have failed to meet expectations this season. Philadelphia Union are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Philadelphia Union 3-1 Inter Miami

Philadelphia Union vs Inter Miami Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Philadelphia Union

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Philadelphia Union to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Josef Martinez to score - Yes

