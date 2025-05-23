Philadelphia Union vs Inter Miami Prediction and Betting Tips | 24th May 2025

The 2025 edition of MLS is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Philadelphia Union lock horns with Javier Mascherano's Inter Miami side in an important encounter at the Subaru Park on Saturday. Both teams have good players in their ranks and will want to win this game.

Philadelphia Union vs Inter Miami Preview

Inter Miami are currently in sixth place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The Herons slumped to a damaging 3-0 defeat at the hands of Orlando City in their previous game and will need to work hard to bounce back this weekend.

Philadelphia Union, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table at the moment and have been in excellent form so far this season. The Union eased past Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC by a 4-1 margin in the US Open Cup this week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Philadelphia Union vs Inter Miami Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Inter Miami have a good recent record against Philadelphia Union and have won six out of the last 12 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Philadelphia Union's four victories.

Inter Miami have won their last four matches against Philadelphia Union and have not lost in these fixtures since Lionel Messi joined the club in August 2023.

Philadelphia Union have now picked up 29 points in their first 14 matches in MLS - their best start to a regular season in the history of the club.

Inter Miami have lost five of their last seven matches in all competitions - they had suffered only three defeats in the 26 games preceding this run.

Philadelphia Union vs Inter Miami Prediction

Philadelphia Union have made an exceptional start to their season and will look to make the most of their purple patch. Tai Baribo and Mikael Uhre have been excellent so far and will look to add to their goal tallies this weekend.

Inter Miami have been surprisingly poor so far this season and are in desperate need of a shot in the arm. Philadelphia Union are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Philadelphia Union 3-1 Inter Miami

Philadelphia Union vs Inter Miami Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Philadelphia Union to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Philadelphia Union to score first - Yes

