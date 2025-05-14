Philadelphia Union vs LA Galaxy Prediction and Betting Tips | May 14th 2025

Fresh off the back of a 7-0 mauling at the hands of New York Red Bulls, LA Galaxy return to action on Wednesday when they take on Philadelphia Union at Subaru Park. Bradley Carnell’s men, meanwhile, will be looking to get one over the visitors, having failed to win their last eight meetings since July 2012.

Philadelphia Union saw their lead slip away twice last Sunday as they were held to a 2-2 draw by Columbus Crew at Subaru Park. Before that, Carnell’s side were on a run of four consecutive victories, including a penalty-shootout win over Indy Eleven in their US Open Cup opener on May 8.

Philadelphia Union have picked up 23 points from their 12 MLS matches to sit third in the Eastern Conference standings, two points behind first-placed Cincinnati.

Meanwhile, it has been a dire start to the new league campaign for reigning champions LA Galaxy, who found themselves on the receiving end of a 7-0 hammering against New York Red Bulls last time out.

Greg Vanney’s men have failed to taste victory in their 12 MLS matches so far, losing nine and claiming three draws to sit rock-bottom in the Western Conference standings.

Having stormed to the playoff title in December, LA Galaxy’s struggles this term have been due to their defensive vulnerability as they have shipped a staggering 28 goals already, six more than any other side in the West.

Philadelphia Union vs LA Galaxy Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

LA Galaxy have been utterly dominant in the history of this fixture, having won nine of the last 13 meetings between the two teams.

Philadelphia Union have picked up just one win in that time, while the spoils have been shared on three occasions.

LA Galaxy are on a three-game winning streak against Carnell’s men and are unbeaten in their last eight encounters, claiming six wins and two draws since a 2-1 loss in July 2012.

LA Galaxy have failed to win any of their nine away matches across all competitions this season, losing seven and claiming two draws so far.

Philadelphia are unbeaten in their last six home games, picking up four wins and two draws since March's 3-1 loss against Nashville.

Philadelphia Union vs LA Galaxy Prediction

Still licking their wounds from the humiliating loss against the Red Bulls, LA Galaxy will head into the midweek clash looking to restore some pride and finally get their league campaign up and running.

However, Philadelphia Union have put together a solid run of late and we are backing them to make the most of their home advantage.

Prediction: Philadelphia Union 3-1 LA Galaxy

Philadelphia Union vs LA Galaxy Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Philadelphia Union to win

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in eight of their last 10 encounters)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have also been three or more goals scored in seven of the last nine clashes)

About the author Joshua Ojele Joshua is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda who covers news and match previews. He fell in love with the sport watching Didier Drogba and Samuel Eto’o win titles at club and international level, and his passion for the sport led him to become a professional football writer. He has an overall professional experience of 5 years.



Joshua supports Chelsea at club level, having witnessed a number of African stars break records with the club. Drogba’s equalizing header and match-winning shootout penalty for Chelsea against Bayern Munich in the 2012 UEFA Champions League final left a last impact on him. His favorite player is Eden Hazard and favorite manager is Jose Mourinho, who gave him the most joyous days as a Blues supporter. He believes that Cristiano Ronaldo is unlucky to be born in Messi’s era and favors the Argentine in the G.O.A.T. debate.



Joshua also follows the Portuguese Primeira Liga and the Nigeria Professional Football League and loves to play football during his free time. Having attained a B.Sc. in Petroleum Engineering from the University of Ibadan, he employs his problem-solving skills in crafting articles while doing extensive research to ensure each article is well thought out and crafted. Know More