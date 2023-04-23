Philadelphia Union host Los Angeles FC at Subaru Park in the Concacaf Champions League on Wednesday (April 26).

While the first semifinal will involve two Mexican teams, the second will be an all-American last-four clash. Both MLS sides are making their third appearance in the competition, with Los Angeles finishing runners-up in 2020, while Philadelphia were semifinalists a year later.

Philadelphia breezed past Salvadoran team Alianza 4-0 in the Round of 16 before beating Mexican club Atlas 3-2 in the quarterfinals. The hosts snapped their three-game winless streak with a 4-2 win over Toronto on Saturday. They now have three wins and a draw from their last five home games.

Los Angeles, meanwhile, have been in red-hot form since the start of the season. They won their first MLS Cup last year and have glory in their sights. Their impressive campaign in the Concacaf Champions League has raised expectations of their title credentials.

The visitors trounced Vancouver Whitecaps 6-0 in the quarterfinals following a 4-2 win over Costa Rican side Alajuelense in the previous round. Los Angeles have prevailed in their last four games, sitting second in the MLS with 17 points – one point behind St. Louis City. Their last two clashes with Philadelphia ended in stalemates.

Philadelphia Union vs Los Angeles FC Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Four of their last five clashes have ended in draws, with Los Angeles prevailing in the other.

Philadelphia have scored ten goals and conceded 13 times in their last five meetings against Los Angeles.

Philadelphia have won thrice, drawn once and lost once in their last five games at Subaru Park.

Los Angeles have won twice and drawn thrice in their last five road games.

Philadelphia have won twice, drawn twice and lost once in their last five games, while Los Angeles have won four times and drawn once in the same period.

Form Guide: Philadelphia – W-D-D-L-W; Los Angeles – D-W-W-W-W

Philadelphia Union vs Los Angeles FC Prediction

Julian Carranza, Daniel Gazdag, and Andres Perea have been the key players for the hosts this season, with two goals apiece. Meanwhile, Los Angeles striker Denis Bouanga is the top scorer in the competition with five goals and is also the second-top scorer in the MLS with seven strikes.

Philadelphia will have a slight edge due to home advantage and prevail narrowly.

Prediction: Philadelphia 2-1 Los Angeles

Philadelphia Union vs Los Angeles FC Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Philadelphia Union

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Philadelphia to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Los Angeles FC to score - Yes

Poll : 0 votes