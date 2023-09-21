Philadelphia Union vs Los Angeles FC Prediction and Betting Tips | September 23rd 2023

Philadelphia Union will welcome Los Angeles FC to Subaru Park in a non-conference MLS match on Saturday.

The hosts booked their spot in the playoffs after drawing 2-2 in their away game at Charlotte on Wednesday. They conceded twice in six minutes in the second half but substitute Quinn Sullivan scored in the 70th minute, just four minutes after coming on from the bench to initiate their comeback. Dániel Gazdag scored in the seventh minute of injury time from the penalty spot to earn a point for his team.

The visitors played out a goalless draw against St. Louis City on Wednesday. St. Louis City confirmed their berth in the playoffs following the draw. LAFC need to avoid dropping points to ensure a direct place in the playoffs, as the race for finishing in the top seven in the Western Conference standings is heating up.

Philadelphia Union vs Los Angeles FC Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met seven times in all competitions. The visitors have an unbeaten record against the hosts, recording three wins while four games have ended in draws.

They met in the MLS Cup final last season, with Los Angeles FC recording a win on penalties after the two teams played out a 3-3 draw in regular time.

They last met in the CONCACAF Champions League semi-finals, with the visitors recording a 4-1 win on aggregate.

Philadelphia Union have suffered just one defeat at home in the MLS this season and have won seven of their last 10 home games in the competition.

LAFC, meanwhile, are winless in their last six away games in the MLS, suffering four defeats.

Philadelphia are unbeaten in their two home meetings against the visitors, with both ending in 1-1 draws.

Philadelphia Union vs Los Angeles FC Prediction

Union have booked a place in the playoffs for the sixth season in a row and can afford to take their foot off the pedal for now. They'll play their third game in seven days on Saturday, so head coach Jim Curtin might make some changes to the starting XI for this match.

They have scored 15 goals while conceding five times in their last five home games in the MLS and are strong favorites in this match.

The Black and Gold have an unbeaten record against the hosts and will look to build on the same in this match. They have just one win in their last five league games. In their travels, they are winless in their last six games, scoring just three goals in that period.

They still need to confirm their playoff berth and are likely to field a strong squad. Nonetheless, considering their struggles in away games this season, a win looks unlikely. However, with their strong record against the hosts in mind, we back them to take home a point from this match.

Prediction: Philadelphia Union 1-1 Los Angeles FC

Philadelphia Union vs Los Angeles FC Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Dániel Gazdag to score or assist any time - Yes