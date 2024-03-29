Philadelphia Union vs Minnesota United Prediction and Betting Tips | 30th March 2024

The MLS is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Minnesota United lock horns with an impressive Philadelphia Union side in an important encounter at the Subaru Park on Saturday.

Philadelphia Union vs Minnesota United Preview

Minnesota United are currently at the top of the MLS Western Conference standings and have been in excellent form so far this season. The away side edged St. Patrick's Athletic to a narrow 1-0 victory last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Philadelphia Union, on the other hand, are in ninth place in the Eastern Conference league table at the moment and have not been at their best this season. The Union eased past Portland Timbers by a 3-1 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Philadelphia Union vs Minnesota United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Philadelphia Union have a slight edge over Minnesota United and have won two out of the last six matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Minnesota United's one victory.

Philadelphia Union have lost only one of their six matches against Minnesota United in the MLS but did lose against them on penalties in the US Open Cup last year.

Philadelphia Union have lost only one of their last 38 matches at home in the MLS in a run that dates back to the start of the 2022 season.

Minnesota United are unbeaten in their last four matches of the season - they have achieved such a feat in each of their last three years in the MLS.

Philadelphia Union's Julian Carranza and Daniel Gazdag are the only two players to have scored more than 30 goals in the MLS since 2021.

Philadelphia Union vs Minnesota United Prediction

Philadelphia Union have an excellent squad at their disposal but are yet to hit their stride this season. The likes of Julian Carranza and Daniel Gazdag can be lethal on their day and will look to make their mark this weekend.

Minnesota United have punched above their weight this season and will be intent on stepping up to the plate in this fixture. Both teams are evenly matched on paper and could play out a draw in this fixture.

Prediction: Philadelphia Union 2-2 Minnesota United

Philadelphia Union vs Minnesota United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Minnesota United to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Julian Carranza to score - Yes