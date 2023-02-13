Philadelphia Union vs Nashville Prediction and Betting Tips | February 14th 2023

Philadelphia Union and Nashville square off in a warm-up friendly on Tuesday ahead of the new MLS campaign.

Philadelphia Union head into the midweek matchup unbeaten in their five friendly outings since the turn of the year and will look to keep the juggernaut rolling.

Philadelphia Union continued their impressive run of friendly results as they secured a comfortable 3-1 victory over FC Cincinnati last Friday.

They have now gone five straight games without defeat in 2023, claiming three wins and two draws since the start of the year.

Philadelphia Union will now look to maintain their solid form ahead of their MLS opener against Columbus Crew on February 26.

Nashville, on the oher hand, suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat at the hands of New England Revolution last weekend.

Prior to that, Gary Smith's side picked up a 2-1 friendly win over the USA Under-21 side on January 24 before holding out for a goalless draw with Louisville City FC six days later.

Nashville head into the weekend winless in four of their last five matches across all competitions, picking up one draw and losing three matches, including October’s playoff loss to Los Angeles Galaxy.

Philadelphia Union vs Nashville Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With two wins from the five meetings between the sides, Philadelphia Union boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Nashville have picked up one win in that time, while the spoils have been shared on two occasions.

Philadelphia are unbeaten in their five matches this year, picking up three wins and two draws since November’s playoff defeat to Los Angeles FC.

Nashville head into Tuesday on a run of just one win in their last five matches, losing three and picking up one draw since October.

Philadelphia Union vs Nashville Prediction

While Nashville will be looking to return to winning ways, they go up against a Philadelphia Union side who have kicked off their preparations for regular season football on a high. We predict Jim Curtin’s side will maintain their fine run and come out on top this Tuesday.

Prediction: Philadelphia Union 2-0 Nashville

Philadelphia Union vs Nashville Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Philadelphia Union

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in the last five meetings between the sides)

Tip 3: More than 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in Nashville’s last nine matches)

