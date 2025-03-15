Philadelphia Union vs Nashville SC Prediction and Betting Tips | 16th March 2025

The 2025 edition of MLS is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Nashville SC lock horns with Philadelphia Union in a crucial encounter at the Subaru Park on Sunday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will want to win this game.

Ad

Philadelphia Union vs Nashville SC Preview

Philadelphia Union are currently at the top of the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have made an excellent start to their league campaign. The Union eased past New England Revolution by a 2-0 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Nashville SC, on the other hand, are in 10th place in the league table at the moment and have not been at their best this season. The away side defeated Portland Timbers by a 2-0 margin last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Ad

Trending

Philadelphia Union vs Nashville SC Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Philadelphia Union have an excellent recent record against Nashville SC and have won four out of the last eight matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Nashville SC's paltry one victory.

Philadelphia Union are unbeaten in their last seven matches against Nashville SC in all competitions, with their previous such defeat coming by a 1-0 margin in the first-ever meeting between the two teams in July 2021.

Philadelphia Unio have won each of their first three matches in MLS so far this season by margins of multiple goals and are the fourth team in the history of the competition to achieve such a feat.

Daniel Gazdag has scored seven goals in eight matches against Nashville SC and scored a hat-trick in the previous meeting between the two teams last year.

Ad

Philadelphia Union vs Nashville SC Prediction

Philadelphia Union have made an excellent start to their MLS campaign and will look to make the most of their momentum this weekend. Tai Baribo has been prolific for the Union this season and will look to add to his goal tally this weekend.

Nashville SC have a poor record in this fixture and cannot afford to slip up on Sunday. Philadelphia Union are in better form at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Ad

Prediction: Philadelphia Union 3-1 Nashville SC

Philadelphia Union vs Nashville SC Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Philadelphia Union to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Philadelphia Union to score first - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback