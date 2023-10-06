Philadelphia Union vs Nashville SC Prediction and Betting Tips | 7th October 2023

The MLS is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Nashville SC lock horns with an impressive Philadelphia Union in an important clash at the Subaru Park on Saturday.

Philadelphia Union vs Nashville SC Preview

Nashville SC are currently in seventh place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have been inconsistent so far this season. The away side slumped to a narrow 1-0 defeat at the hands of Orlando City this week and will need to bounce back in this match.

Philadelphia Union, on the other hand, are in third place in the league table at the moment and have stepped up to the plate this season. The Union edged Atlanta United to a 3-2 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Philadelphia Union vs Nashville SC Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Philadelphia Union have a slight edge over Nashville SC and have won two out of the five matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Nashville SC's one victory.

After losing the first-ever meeting between the two teams in the MLS in July 2021, Philadelphia Union are unbeaten in their last four matches against Nashville SC in the competition.

Philadelphia Union picked up their 15th victory of the season in the MLS this week - the Union have now won at least 15 games in four of their last five league campaigns.

Nashville SC have picked up only seven points and one victory from their last 10 matches in the regular season of the MLS - only Toronto FC have a worse record during this period.

Daniel Gazdag has scored 14 goals for Philadelphia Union in the MLS this season.

Philadelphia Union vs Nashville SC Prediction

Philadelphia Union have had their troubles this season but have remained a formidable force over the course of their campaign. Daniel Gazdag found the back of the net against Atlanta United and will look to add to his goal tally this weekend.

Nashville SC are in the midst of a slump at the moment and cannot afford another poor result in this fixture. Philadelphia Union are in better form, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Philadelphia Union 3-1 Nashville SC

Philadelphia Union vs Nashville SC Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Philadelphia Union to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Philadelphia Union to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Daniel Gazdag to score - Yes