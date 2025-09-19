Philadelphia Union vs New England Revolution Prediction and Betting Tips | 20th September 2025

The 2025 edition of MLS is back in action with another round of matches this week as New England Revolution lock horns with Philadelphia Union in an important encounter at the Subaru Park on Saturday. Both teams have good players in their ranks and will want to win this game.

Philadelphia Union vs New England Revolution Preview

Philadelphia Union are currently at the top of the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have been in excellent form so far this season. The Union slumped to a damaging 3-1 defeat at the hands of Nashville SC in the US Open Cup in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

New England Revolution, on the other hand, are in 11th place in the league table at the moment and have not been at their best so far this season. The away side played out a 1-1 draw against Toronto FC last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Philadelphia Union vs New England Revolution Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Philadelphia Union have a good recent record against New England Revolution and have won 26 out of the last 46 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to New England Revolution's 10 victories.

New England Revolution are winless in their last three matches in all competitions, with their previous victory coming by a narrow 2-1 margin against Columbus Crew in an MLS clash last month.

After a run of consecutive victories on the trot with four goals scored and two clean sheets, Philadelphia Union have lost each of their last two games in all competitions and have conceded a total of 10 goals in these games.

New England Revolution have conceded at least one goal in each of their last five games in all competitions.

Philadelphia Union vs New England Revolution Prediction

Philadelphia Union are in the midst of a slump at the moment and are in desperate need of an immediate resurgence. The Union have been defensively poor over the past week and will need to present a robust front on Saturday.

New England Revolution have struggled this season and cannot afford to put a foot wrong in this fixture. Philadelphia Union are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Philadelphia Union 3-1 New England Revolution

Philadelphia Union vs New England Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Philadelphia Union to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Philadelphia Union to score first - Yes

