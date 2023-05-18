Philadelphia Union vs New England Revolution Prediction and Betting Tips | May 20th 2023

Philadelphia Union will welcome the New England Revolution to Subaru Park in their MLS Eastern Conference match on Saturday.

The hosts are unbeaten in their last two league outings and played a goalless draw against DC United in their midweek clash on Thursday. They are in sixth place in the Eastern Conference standings with 18 points to their name.

The visitors kicked off their campaign on a positive note, suffering just one defeat in 12 games across all competitions but have suffered defeats in their last two games. They fell to a 2-1 away defeat against Inter Miami last week with Carles Gil scoring the consolation goal in the 26th minute.

They are in second place in the Eastern Conference table, trailing league leaders FC Cincinnati by just three points.

Philadelphia Union vs New England Revolution Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two East Coast rivals have squared off 38 times in all competitions since 2010. The hosts have been the better side in the head-to-head record with 20 wins to their name. The visitors have 10 wins while just eight games have ended in draws.

The hosts went unbeaten in their two meetings against the visitors last season, recording a 2-1 win at home in July.

The hosts are unbeaten in their last five league outings, recording three wins and keeping a couple of clean sheets.

The visitors have suffered just one defeat in their last nine league outings. Interestingly, both of their defeats in the MLS have come in their travels.

Philadelphia have just one win in their last four home meetings against the visitors, failing to score in two games in that period.

The visitors have outscored the hosts 19-17 in 12 games and also have a better defensive record, conceding three goals fewer (11).

Philadelphia Union vs New England Revolution Prediction

The hosts have endured a hectic schedule in May and will be playing their sixth game in 18 days, so fatigue might be a factor. At home, they have suffered just one defeat in all competitions and will be hopeful of a positive outcome. 14 of their 20 wins against the Revs have come at Saturday's venue, which bodes well for them.

The visitors have been the better side in their recent meetings against the hosts. They have three wins in the last six games while the hosts have picked up just one win.

Nonetheless, Union have dominated proceedings against the visitors at home and, considering their current form, we expect them to hold the Revs to a draw.

Prediction: Philadelphia Union 1-1 New England Revolution

Philadelphia Union vs New England Revolution Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Dániel Gazdag to score or assist any time - Yes

