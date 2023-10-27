Philadelphia Union vs New England Revolution Prediction and Betting Tips | October 28th 2023

Philadelphia Union will invite the New England Revolution to Subaru Park in round one of the 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs on Saturday.

Both teams finished with 55 points in the Eastern Conference standings. They met in the final regular season match last week, with New England recording a 2-1 home win. Gustavo Bou bagged a brace to overturn a one-goal deficit after Julián Carranza's 16th-minute strike gave Philadelphia the lead.

They'll meet for the first time in the MLS Cup Playoffs since 2020, in which New England recorded a 2-0 win in the round of 16.

According to the new format in the playoffs, teams will meet in a best-of-3 series in a home-away-home format and the team recording two wins will progress to the Conference semi-finals.

Philadelphia Union vs New England Revolution Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have locked horns 40 times in all competitions thus far. The home team have the upper hand in the head-to-head record, recording 21 wins. The visitors have 11 wins to their name and eight games have ended in draws.

In their MLS meetings during the regular season, both teams recorded home wins.

Philadelphia Union have won nine of their last 12 home meetings against the visitors. Though in their only home meeting in the MLS Cup Playoffs in 2020, they suffered a 2-0 loss.

At home, Philadelphia have suffered just two defeats in their last 46 home games. New England, meanwhile, are winless in their last 12 away games in the MLS.

New England Revolution outscored the hosts 58-57 in 34 league games during the regular season. The home team, meanwhile, had the better defensive record, conceding five goals fewer (41).

Philadelphia Union vs New England Revolution Prediction

The Union are have suffered just one defeat at home in the MLS since February 2022, keeping 17 clean sheets in that period. They have suffered just two defeats against the visitors in the MLS at home in their last 12 league outings.

There are no major absentees for them heading into the match as Olivier Mbaizo has resumed training after recovering from a knee injury. Matt Real also participated in full training earlier this week while Jakob Glesnes is also expected to be back from a groin strain.

The Revs recorded a 2-1 win when they last met the hosts in the league last week and will look to build on that form in this match. They are winless in their last 12 away games in the MLS, suffering seven defeats, which is a cause for concern.

Interim coach Clint Peay is winless in away games since taking charge of the team last month, suffering three defeats in four games. Brandon Bye, Dylan Borrero, and Maciel are long-term absentees for them while Ian Harkes and Damian Rivera are also expected to sit this one out.

Jack Panayotou has been called up to represent the USA team at the 2023 Pan American Games and will miss the first match in the best-of-three series.

Considering the home advantage for Union and their upper hand in the head-to-head record, we expect them to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Philadelphia Union 2-1 New England Revolution

Philadelphia Union vs New England Revolution Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Philadelphia Union to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Julián Carranza to score or assist any time - Yes