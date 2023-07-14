Philadelphia Union vs New York City FC Prediction and Betting Tips | 15th July 2023

The MLS is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as New York City FC lock horns with an impressive Philadelphia Union side in an important encounter at the Subaru Park on Saturday.

Philadelphia Union vs New York City FC Preview

New York City FC are currently in 13th place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have not been at their best this season. The away side played out a 1-1 draw against Columbus Crew last week and will look to take it up a notch in this match.

Philadelphia Union, on the other hand, are in fourth place in the league table at the moment and have been in impressive form this season. The Union eased past Nashville SC by a 2-0 scoreline in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Philadelphia Union vs New York City FC Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

New York City FC have a slight edge over Philadelphia Union and have won 10 out of the 21 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Philadelphia Union's nine victories.

After winning only five of their first 17 matches against New York City FC in the MLS, Philadelphia Union have won each of their last four such games in the competition.

Philadelphia Union have won 16 of their last 19 matches at home in the MLS since June last year and have won each of their last four such games in the competition.

New York City FC are unbeaten in their last eight matches in the MLS but have won only one of their last 14 matches in the competition.

Philadelphia Union vs New York City FC Prediction

Philadelphia Union have been in excellent form over the past year and have been one of the best teams in the competition. Daniel Gazdag scored a brace against Nashville SC last week and will look to add to his goal tally in this match.

New York City FC have not been at their best this season but have managed to keep their defensive shape. Philadelphia Union are the better team at the moment, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Philadelphia Union 3-1 New York City FC

Philadelphia Union vs New York City FC Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Philadelphia Union

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Philadelphia Union to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Daniel Gazdag to score - Yes