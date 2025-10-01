Philadelphia Union vs New York City FC Prediction and Betting Tips | 4th October 2025

The 2025 edition of MLS is back in action with another round of matches this week as New York City FC lock horns with an impressive Philadelphia Union side in an important encounter at the Subaru Park on Saturday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will want to win this game.
Philadelphia Union vs New York City FC Preview
Philadelphia Union are currently at the top of the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have been in excellent form so far this season. The Union thrashed DC United by a comprehensive 6-0 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar scoreline this weekend.
New York City FC, on the other hand, are in third place in the league table at the moment and have also stepped up to the plate this season. The away side edged local rivals New York Red Bulls to a narrow 3-2 victory last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.
Philadelphia Union vs New York City FC Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Philadelphia Union and New York City FC are on an even footing as far as the head-to-head record is concerned and have won 12 matches apiece out of the 26 matches played between the two teams.
- Philadelphia Union have won four out of their last five matches in MLS, with their only defeat during this period coming by an astonishing 7-0 defeat at the hands of Vancouver Whitecaps last month.
- Philadelphia Union have scored seven goals in their last two matches in MLS and have managed to keep clean sheets in both these games.
- New York City FC have also won four out of their last five matches in MLS, with their only defeat during this period coming by a 4-0 margin against Inter Miami last week.
Philadelphia Union vs New York City FC Prediction
Philadelphia Union have an excellent squad at their disposal and will look to make the most of their recent form. Indiana Vassilev and Bruno Damiani have found their feet in MLS this season and will look to make their mark this weekend.
New York City FC pulled off an impressive comeback in the Hudson River Derby last week and have a point to prove going into this game. Philadelphia Union are the better team at the moment, however, and should be able to win this game.
Prediction: Philadelphia Union 3-2 New York City FC
Philadelphia Union vs New York City FC Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Philadelphia Union to win
Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes
Tip 3: New York City FC to score first - Yes