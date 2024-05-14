Philadelphia Union vs New York City FC Prediction, Preview, Team News and More | MLS 2024

The 2024 edition of MLS is back in action with another set of matches this week as Philadelphia Union take on New York City FC at the Subaru Park on Wednesday. Both teams have been impressive this season and will look to make their mark in this fixture.

Philadelphia Union are currently in ninth place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have been inconsistent this season. The Union slumped to a 3-2 defeat at the hands of Orlando City in their previous game and will need to bounce back this week.

New York City FC, on the other hand, are in fifth place in the league table at the moment and have been impressive over the past year. The away side defeated Toronto FC by a 3-2 margin last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Philadelphia Union vs New York City FC Head-to-Head

Philadelphia Union have a slight edge over New York City FC and have won 11 out of the 23 matches played between the two teams. New York City FC have managed 10 victories against Philadelphia Union and will look to level the scales this week.

Philadelphia Union form guide: L-D-L-L-D

New York City FC form guide: W-L-W-W-W

Philadelphia Union vs New York City FC Team News

Philadelphia Union

Isaiah LeFlore and Markus Anderson are injured and have been ruled out of this fixture. Olivier Mbaizo and Andre Blake are also carrying niggles and might not play a part in this match.

Injured: Isaiah LeFlore, Markus Anderson, Holden Trent

Doubtful: Olivier Mbaizo, Andre Blake

Suspended: None

New York City FC

Strahinha Tanasijevic is serving a suspension and will not be included in the squad. Mounsef Bakrar and Malachi Jones are struggled with their fitness and might not feature in this game.

Injured: Maximiliano Moralez, Rio Hope-Gund

Doubtful: Mounsef Bakrar, Malachi Jones

Suspended: Strahinha Tanasijevic

Philadelphia Union vs New York City FC Predicted XI

Philadelphia Union Predicted XI (4-4-2): Semmle; Harriel, Glesnes, Lowe, Wagner; Sullivan, Bedoya, McGlynn, Flach; Gazdag, Uhre

New York City FC Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Freese; Ilenic, Martins, Risa, Kevin O'Toole; Parks, Sands; Wolf, Rodriguez, Ojeda; Bakrar

Philadelphia Union vs New York City FC Prediction

New York City FC have an impressive squad at their disposal and have stepped up to the plate in recent weeks. Santiago Rodriguez has been impressive for his side so far and will look to add to his goal tally in this fixture.

Philadelphia Union have struggled this season and are not at their best at the moment. New York City FC are currently the better team and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Philadelphia Union 1-2 New York City FC