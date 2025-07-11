Philadelphia Union vs New York Red Bulls Prediction and Betting Tips | 12th July 2025

The 2025 edition of MLS is back in action with antoher set of matches this week as Philadelphia Union lock horns with New York Red Bulls in an important encounter at the Subaru Park on Saturday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will want to win this game.
Philadelphia Union vs New York Red Bulls Preview
Philadelphia Union are currently in third place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have stepped up to the plate so far this season. The Union slumped to a narrow 1-0 defeat at the hands of Nashville SC in their previous game and will need to bounce back this week.
New York Red Bulls, on the other hand, are in eighth place in the league table at the moment and have not been at their best so far this season. The away side played out a 1-1 draw against San Jose Earthquakes and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.
Philadelphia Union vs New York Red Bulls Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Philadelphia Union have a good record against New York Red Bulls and have won 19 out of the 44 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to New York Red Bulls' 14 victories.
- Philadelphia Union are unbeaten in their last 11 matches against New York Red Bulls in the regular season of MLS, with their previous such defeat coming in September 2019.
- After an unbeaten run of 11 matches on the trot in the regular season of MLS, Philadelphia Union have lost each of their last two matches in the competition.
- New York Red Bulls have played out draws in their last two matches away from home in the regular season of MLS.
Philadelphia Union vs New York Red Bulls Prediction
Philadelphia Union have been in impressive form over the past year but have endured a slump this month. The Union can be lethal on their day and will look to make their mark this weekend.
New York Red Bulls have been inconsistent this season and cannot afford to put a foot wrong in this match. Philadelphia Union are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.
Prediction: Philadelphia Union 2-1 New York Red Bulls
Philadelphia Union vs New York Red Bulls Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Philadelphia Union to win
Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes
Tip 3: Philadelphia Union to score first - Yes