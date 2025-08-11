Philadelphia Union vs New York Red Bulls Prediction and Betting Tips | 13th August 2025

The US Open Cup is back in action with another set of quarterfinals this week as New York Red Bulls take on an impressive Philadelphia Union side in an important encounter at the Subaru Park on Wednesday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and will want to win this game.

Ad

Philadelphia Union vs New York Red Bulls Preview

New York Red Bulls are currently in 10th place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The Red Bulls edged Real Salt Lake to a narrow 2-1 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this week.

Philadelphia Union, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table at the moment and have been in excellent form this season. The Union played out a 1-1 draw against Toronto FC last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Ad

Trending

Philadelphia Union vs New York Red Bulls Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Philadelphia Union have a good historical record against New York Red Bulls and have won 20 out of the 45 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to New York Red Bulls' 14 victories.

Philadelphia Union are unbeaten in their last six matches in all competitions, with their previous defeat coming by a narrow 1-0 margin at the hands of Nashville SC in an MLS encounter last month.

New York Red Bulls have won three of their last four matches in all competitions, with their only defeat during this period coming on penalties at the hands of Monterrey in the Leagues Cup last month.

Philadelphia Union have won five of their last six matches against New York Red Bulls in all competitions.

Ad

Philadelphia Union vs New York Red Bulls Prediction

Philadelphia Union have been in exceptional form this season and will be intent on making the most of their purple patch. The Union can be effective on their day and will look to step up to the plate in this fixture.

New York Red Bulls can pack a punch on their day and have a point to prove going into this game. Philadelphia Union are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Ad

Prediction: Philadelphia Union 3-1 New York Red Bulls

Philadelphia Union vs New York Red Bulls Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Philadelphia Union to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Philadelphia Union to score first - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aditya Hosangadi Aditya is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda, covering previews, news, post-match articles and live blogs for 5 years. During his time here, he has had the privilege of covering a press meeting during the collaboration between his favorite club Bengaluru FC and Sevilla, where he got a chance to interact with Sevilla president Jose Castro and explore the grassroots development in his city.



Aditya started following the sport after being dazzled by Ronaldinho’s silky feet at the 2006 FIFA World Cup. He is a Barcelona fan and unsurprisingly, his favorite manager and players are Pep Guardiola and Andres Iniesta respectively. He admires the latter for his superhuman talent and his off-pitch demeanor, and his winning goal in Spain’s 2010 World Cup final win over the Netherlands left a lasting impact on Aditya.



The match-preview specialist believes that his ongoing five-year stint at Sportskeeda has given him the ability to identify the distinct line between emotional and fact-based articles, which separates him from other journalists. For him, fact-checking is the most integral part of his writing process and he only relies on authentic platforms for data.



Aditya is a semi-professional pianist and likes to participate in concerts and recitals when not immersed in football. Know More